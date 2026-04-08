Videos of the visit quickly circulated across social media platforms
Dubai: Dubai Mall visitors were in for a surprise today as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the mall accompanied by a number of senior officials.
Sheikh Mohammed was seen walking through the mall, observing the flow of activity at one of the world’s busiest retail and tourism destinations.
Videos of the visit quickly circulated across social media platforms, with many expressing admiration for his close engagement with the public and his hands-on leadership style.
The visit is part of Sheikh Mohammed’s approach of staying close to the community and personally following up on the performance of key facilities and services to ensure everything operates smoothly and meets Dubai’s high standards.
The visit comes just shortly after a similar tour last month.