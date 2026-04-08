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Dubai Mall shoppers surprised as Sheikh Mohammed makes unannounced visit

Videos of the visit quickly circulated across social media platforms

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Mall shoppers surprised as Sheikh Mohammed makes unannounced visit
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Dubai: Dubai Mall visitors were in for a surprise today as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the mall accompanied by a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed was seen walking through the mall, observing the flow of activity at one of the world’s busiest retail and tourism destinations.

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Videos of the visit quickly circulated across social media platforms, with many expressing admiration for his close engagement with the public and his hands-on leadership style. 

The visit is part of Sheikh Mohammed’s approach of staying close to the community and personally following up on the performance of key facilities and services to ensure everything operates smoothly and meets Dubai’s high standards.

The visit comes just shortly after a similar tour last month. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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