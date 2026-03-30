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Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum visit Dubai Mall, reassuring public

Dubai leaders seen among residents in gesture of confidence and stability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum visit Dubai Mall, reassuring public
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Dubai:  Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, toured Dubai Mall on Monday, where they were seen walking among residents and visitors in a gesture that underscored reassurance and confidence.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, engaged with members of the public during the visit, reflecting the leadership’s close connection with the community.

Their presence among people conveyed a clear message of stability and normalcy, as shoppers continued their day in one of the city’s busiest destinations.

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The visit highlighted the leadership’s commitment to remaining connection and being present among people, reinforcing public confidence and the sense of security that characterises life in Dubai.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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