Dubai leaders seen among residents in gesture of confidence and stability
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, toured Dubai Mall on Monday, where they were seen walking among residents and visitors in a gesture that underscored reassurance and confidence.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, engaged with members of the public during the visit, reflecting the leadership’s close connection with the community.
Their presence among people conveyed a clear message of stability and normalcy, as shoppers continued their day in one of the city’s busiest destinations.
The visit highlighted the leadership’s commitment to remaining connection and being present among people, reinforcing public confidence and the sense of security that characterises life in Dubai.