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Dubai approves second, larger Dh1.5 billion economic incentives package

33 initiatives to support tourism, trade, education and customs

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Dubai:  Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on Thursday approved a second package of economic incentives worth Dh1.5 billion, bringing the total economic support to Dh2.5 billion over the past two months, as the emirate seeks to strengthen economic resilience and global competitiveness.

The new package includes 33 initiatives to be implemented over periods ranging from three to 12 months across sectors including tourism, commerce, education, transport, aviation and customs services, according to details released by the Dubai Executive Council.

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Measures include exemptions from tourism dirham fees, municipal fees on hotel room and restaurant sales, and permit-related charges for events.

The package also offers a two-year extension of membership licences for companies registered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, alongside exemptions on sales and promotional fees.

Additional measures include instalment options for customs payments, an 80 per cent reduction in customs fines, deferred licence renewal fees for private educational institutions, and reduced fees for renewing civil aviation activity permits.

In a post on X platform, Sheikh Hamdan said the initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform challenges into growth opportunities.

“We remain committed to strong public-private partnerships and maintaining close engagement with the community and business sector,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He added that Dubai would continue taking decisions aimed at supporting society, strengthening economic resilience and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global economic hub.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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