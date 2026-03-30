Dubai approves Dh1b economic support package to boost resilience

Sheikh Hamdan announces measures to boost resilience amid evolving conditions
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has approved Dh1 billion in economic facilitation measures to support businesses and enhance market resilience, with implementation set to begin on April 1 for a period of three to six months.
Chairing a meeting of Dubai’s Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan said the package aims to strengthen the emirate’s economic flexibility, raise readiness levels and ensure a swift response to current requirements.
He added that Dubai remains committed to supporting individuals, families and the business community, enabling them to navigate the current phase with confidence and stability.
During the meeting, officials reviewed Dubai’s economic performance for 2025, with growth reaching 5.4 per cent and gross domestic product exceeding Dh937 billion, underscoring the emirate’s strong momentum.
Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai’s leadership remains closely attuned to the needs of society, supported by experienced teams capable of managing evolving challenges while sustaining growth.
He stressed that Dubai has consistently demonstrated its ability to turn challenges into opportunities, reaffirming confidence that the emirate will emerge from the current phase stronger, more competitive and firmly positioned as a leading global economic hub.
Key measures approved to support the community and the business sector include the postponement of selected government fees for three months to ease financial pressures on companies and improve liquidity.
They also include a three-month postponement of hotel sales fees to support cash flow in the hospitality sector, as well as the postponement of the tourism dirham fee for three months to bolster the tourism industry .
The facilitation measures include the extension of customs clearance grace periods from 30 to 90 days, with the possibility of further extensions, to facilitate trade for exporters and importers. Other measures include the introduction of competitive incentives to streamline the issuance and renewal of residency permits, helping to attract and retain talent