The transformation programme includes training tracks for all business councils
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today launched a new initiative to transform towards Agentic AI (self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence) in Dubai’s private sector.
The move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading city in adopting these technologies economically and commercially, giving us a new competitive edge for the future.” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
“The transformation programme spans two years and includes specialised training tracks for all business councils affiliated with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The Dubai Crown Prince also directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies to support this transformation, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift.
“Our objective is to empower our companies to adopt these technologies that will boost productivity, expand business volumes, and reshape the city, making its economy the best in the world in adopting Agentic AI technologies,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is today leading a comprehensive movement to reshape Dubai into the world’s most future-ready city, technologically, economically, in infrastructure, and with facilities that elevate quality of life to standards no one has reached before,” He further said.
Sheikh Hamdan’s initiaitive comes 10 days after Sheikh Mohammed announced a new UAE government framework aiming to transform 50 per cent of UAE Government sectors and services within two years to Agentic AI for autonomous execution and decision-making.
“Our government will be the first government in the world to largely deploy Agentic AI models across its government sectors and operations. "Sheikh Mohammed said at the time of launch during a Cabinet meeting.
This project aims to transform 50 per cent of government sectors, services, and operations to implement autonomous Agentic AI models within two years, by redesigning government policies, processes, and procedures based on AI capabilities, and enabling smart systems to perform tasks proactively and accurately, thereby contributing to reducing operational costs, boosting productivity, and providing faster and more efficient services.