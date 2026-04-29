Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE programme to boost supply chain resilience

New national initiative aims to secure essential goods and strengthen local production
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the launch of a National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience in the UAE, a strategic initiative designed to enhance economic security and reinforce the country’s global competitiveness.
The programme seeks to safeguard the UAE’s long-term adaptability and sustainability by ensuring reliable access to essential goods, including food, medical supplies and industrial products, amid evolving global challenges.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Adopting an integrated approach, the initiative will focus on diversifying import sources, boosting local manufacturing and agriculture in partnership with the private sector, and expanding international collaborations to maintain the steady availability of critical supplies.
It also underlines the UAE’s proactive efforts to mitigate risks facing global supply chains by building a comprehensive national system that guarantees sustainable access to vital commodities while strengthening preparedness for regional and global developments.
A key component of the programme involves identifying priority goods crucial to the UAE, assessing their exposure to import-related risks, and determining strategic markets and supply sources. The initiative will also establish partnerships aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in supply.
In parallel, the programme will explore opportunities to expand domestic agricultural output and industrial production, while assessing investment prospects in sectors that support long-term supply chain resilience. It will also facilitate partnerships with international entities capable of large-scale production and efficient delivery.
Additionally, the initiative will evaluate various supply scenarios, examine the feasibility of producing essential goods within the UAE, and broaden investment opportunities with partner countries involved in their production, further strengthening the nation’s supply chain ecosystem.