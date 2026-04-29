Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE programme to boost supply chain resilience

Additionally, the initiative will evaluate various supply scenarios, examine the feasibility of producing essential goods within the UAE, and broaden investment opportunities with partner countries involved in their production, further strengthening the nation’s supply chain ecosystem.

In parallel, the programme will explore opportunities to expand domestic agricultural output and industrial production, while assessing investment prospects in sectors that support long-term supply chain resilience. It will also facilitate partnerships with international entities capable of large-scale production and efficient delivery.

A key component of the programme involves identifying priority goods crucial to the UAE, assessing their exposure to import-related risks, and determining strategic markets and supply sources. The initiative will also establish partnerships aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in supply.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the launch of a National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience in the UAE, a strategic initiative designed to enhance economic security and reinforce the country’s global competitiveness.

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