She stated: “This initiative represents a significant milestone in transforming scientific knowledge into applicable agricultural and food solutions. It reflects more than 25 years of ICBA’s research in developing and testing crops capable of adapting to salinity, high temperatures, and water scarcity. Through this partnership, ICBA contributes to transferring this scientific legacy from laboratories and field trials to farmers’ fields and food value chains, bringing agricultural innovation closer to the needs of producers and consumers alike, and supporting the integration of climate-smart crops into a more diverse and sustainable food system in the UAE.”