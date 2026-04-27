GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

DECCA, Silal sign agreement to boost Dubai food security

Partnership targets sustainable local production, farmer support, and reduced food waste

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Silal on the sidelines of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain.
The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Silal on the sidelines of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain.

Dubai: The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Silal to strengthen food security in Dubai through sustainable, technology-driven initiatives.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The MoU sets a framework to support local farmers, improve the competitiveness of domestic production, and ensure continuity of supply across the emirate.

Ahmad Mohammad Bin Thani, Director General of DECCA, said the partnership reflects efforts to turn national food security priorities into measurable outcomes in Dubai. He said the collaboration combines DECCA’s regulatory role with Silal’s operational and technological capabilities to build a more resilient food system.

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said the agreement strengthens support for farmers across the agri-food value chain. He added that Silal will use its sourcing, logistics, and distribution networks to improve market access for locally grown produce.

The collaboration will focus on:

  • Expanding sustainable food production using modern technologies

  • Diversifying food sources

  • Reducing food loss and waste

  • Enhancing the role of Emirati products in the national food basket

The agreement forms part of DECCA’s broader strategy to work with public and private stakeholders to deliver long-term food security outcomes in Dubai and across the UAE.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE launches new initiative for climate-smart crops

UAE launches new initiative for climate-smart crops

3m read
Al Ain snack shop closed over safety violations

Al Ain snack shop closed over safety violations

1m read
UAE grocery

UAE confirms steady food supply, no need to stockpile

1m read
How Al Ain Farms Group strengthens UAE's food security

How Al Ain Farms Group strengthens UAE's food security

3m read