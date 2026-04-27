DECCA, Silal sign agreement to boost Dubai food security

Partnership targets sustainable local production, farmer support, and reduced food waste
Dubai: The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Silal to strengthen food security in Dubai through sustainable, technology-driven initiatives.
The MoU sets a framework to support local farmers, improve the competitiveness of domestic production, and ensure continuity of supply across the emirate.
Ahmad Mohammad Bin Thani, Director General of DECCA, said the partnership reflects efforts to turn national food security priorities into measurable outcomes in Dubai. He said the collaboration combines DECCA’s regulatory role with Silal’s operational and technological capabilities to build a more resilient food system.
Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said the agreement strengthens support for farmers across the agri-food value chain. He added that Silal will use its sourcing, logistics, and distribution networks to improve market access for locally grown produce.
The collaboration will focus on:
Expanding sustainable food production using modern technologies
Diversifying food sources
Reducing food loss and waste
Enhancing the role of Emirati products in the national food basket
The agreement forms part of DECCA’s broader strategy to work with public and private stakeholders to deliver long-term food security outcomes in Dubai and across the UAE.