UAE deepens food security push with supply chain deals, women-led farming drive

Partnerships link farms to retail networks, with move to empower Emirati women farmers
Dubai: A series of agreements and initiatives unveiled in Al Ain this week is underscoring how the UAE is expanding its food security strategy beyond production, placing greater emphasis on market access, supply chain integration, and workforce participation.
At the centre is a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agricultural Centre (NAC) and NRTC Group, a core subsidiary of Ghitha Holding and International Holding Company. Signed during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 and witnessed by Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the partnership is designed to embed locally grown produce into mainstream retail and distribution networks.
The agreement focuses on addressing a long-standing gap between domestic production and market access. It outlines plans for dedicated retail spaces for certified local produce, alongside more coordinated procurement, logistics, and distribution systems. It also includes training programmes aimed at improving grading, packaging, and quality standards, as well as joint marketing campaigns under the “Sustainable Product” initiative to increase consumer visibility.
“This partnership represents a strategic milestone in advancing the UAE’s food security objectives,” said Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agricultural Centre. “By connecting local producers with established distribution networks, we are strengthening the competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability of the national agricultural sector.”
The emphasis on connectivity reflects a broader shift in how food security is being operationalised. The goal is no longer limited to increasing output, but to ensuring that local produce can move efficiently through the value chain and compete within established retail channels.
NRTC’s existing infrastructure plays a central role in this approach. The company has built an integrated agri-supply chain that links farmers directly with distributors, retailers, and consumers. Its Mazraati initiative has focused on increasing the visibility of local farms within this network, while recent acquisitions—including Ripe Organic, Mahsool, and Taaza—have strengthened its capabilities in sourcing, traceability, and direct farm-to-market connectivity.
“Our journey, from Mazraati to key acquisitions has been focused on building an integrated, future-ready agri-supply chain,” said Mohammed Alrifai, CEO of NRTC Group. “This MoU with NAC is a natural extension of that strategy, enabling us to further support local farmers while contributing to the UAE’s long-term food security ambitions.”
A parallel agreement signed on the sidelines of the same event reflects similar priorities at the emirate level. The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority partnered with Silal to strengthen sustainable food security in Dubai by improving sourcing, logistics, and distribution systems, while also addressing food loss and waste and diversifying food sources.
“Through this collaboration with DECCA, we are strengthening our ability to support local farmers across the agri-food value chain,” said Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal. “By leveraging our capabilities in sourcing, logistics, and distribution, we aim to create more consistent pathways for locally grown produce to reach consumers, while contributing to a more efficient and resilient food system in the UAE.”
Beyond infrastructure and logistics, the conference also highlighted a parallel push to expand participation within the agricultural sector, particularly among Emirati women.
The “Empowering Women Farmers” initiative, launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and in alignment with the 'Year of Family', positions women as active drivers of agricultural innovation and economic growth rather than solely contributors to production.
Announced at the First Emirati Women Farmers Forum, the initiative introduces a practical support framework built around field-based training, direct engagement with policymakers, and access to tools that address operational challenges. It aims to transform women-led farms into scalable, market-oriented enterprises capable of competing within the broader food ecosystem.
“We are witnessing sustained national efforts to position agriculture as a cornerstone of the UAE’s economy and to bolster sustainable food security,” Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said.
“This also presents promising opportunities for Emirati women to engage in the agricultural sector, which has become increasingly advanced through science and technology.”
The initiative also focuses on integrating climate-smart technologies and improving branding and market positioning for Emirati produce. It includes pathways for younger generations to participate in decision-making through platforms such as the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture, while offering marketing support to help women farmers build competitive, recognisable products.
Officials say the programme is designed to move beyond symbolic participation by equipping women with the skills and systems needed to operate within a modern, technology-driven agricultural sector.
Together, the agreements and initiatives signal a more coordinated approach to food security—one that links production, logistics, and human capital within a unified framework. The focus is increasingly on ensuring that local agriculture is not only productive, but commercially viable, scalable, and integrated into everyday consumption patterns across the UAE.