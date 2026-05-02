The 10,000-square-metre facility, developed by UNS Vertical Farms, uses controlled-environment agriculture, hydroponics, IoT and AI to grow tomatoes year-round in a country where arid conditions make traditional farming difficult. The company says the model can reduce water use by up to 90% while delivering produce to retail and HORECA Hotel, Restaurant, and Café (or Catering)) customers within 24 to 48 hours of harvest.

That efficiency is central to whether local farming can become commercially viable over the long term. A farm that uses less water, produces more per square metre and delivers closer to the point of consumption has a stronger business case than conventional models that rely heavily on climate, soil and long seasonal cycles.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.