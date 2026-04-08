From investment banker to farmer: Why Dubai founder says UAE needs vertical farming now

Dubai: The UAE imports the vast majority of what it eats. And Roman Ulyanov, founder and CEO of high-end vertical farm Greeneration, believes that it is a vulnerability the country can no longer afford to ignore — and he and some other investors has spent $5 million building an alternative.

Walking through Greeneration's facility — a climate-controlled warehouse positioned midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi — Ulyanov does not look like a typical farmer.

He speaks in the measured cadence of a finance professional, which is what he was before he stumbled into agriculture. “Greeneration is my baby,” said Ulyanov.

Today, his company supplies edible flowers, speciality leaves, microgreens, and vegetables to more than 350 restaurants and hotels across the UAE, from Atlantis to Jumeirah properties.

Ulyanov said Greeneration enjoyed growth at 15 to 20 per cent month-on-month in its early years.