Local farms contribute towards UAE food security goals

Leading UAE egg producers drive national food security through innovation & sustainability
Across the UAE, egg producers are proving that food security starts at home. From large-scale integrated operations to sustainable farming innovations, these companies are transforming how the nation nourishes itself, ensuring that every egg on UAE breakfast tables is a product of local excellence and resilience.
Tareq Sallam, CEO-Holding, SAHA – Arabian Farms, explains that freshness and reliability remain their top priorities: “At Arabian Farms, we take pride in producing 100 per cent locally, ensuring our customers enjoy unmatched freshness while reducing dependence on imports. Our fully integrated operations enable us to deliver fresh eggs within 24 hours, upholding the highest standards of safety and quality. By continuously investing in advanced farming infrastructure, we’re directly contributing to the UAE’s food security and supply chain resilience.”
Tareq Sallam adds that scaling production in the UAE’s demanding climate requires innovation and care. “Scaling up never means cutting corners. Our farms employ smart climate systems, strict hygiene, and sustainable practices to maintain freshness and purity—Grade A and AA, hormone-free and antibiotic-free eggs every time.”
Hassan Safi, CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, highlights how collaboration among UAE producers has created a national food security framework:
“Eggs are more than just a staple food, they’re a cornerstone of the UAE’s food security. By bringing together four of the country’s most trusted producers - Al Ain Farms, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry, and Saha Arabian Farms - we’ve created the largest integrated egg-production network in the nation, delivering over 400 million eggs annually.”
He stresses that innovation and sustainability are now inseparable from the country’s food agenda.
“Our strategy aligns with the UAE Food Security Agenda and national sustainability vision. From using 100 per cent recycled PET trays to adopting advanced biosecurity and farming systems, we’re building a resilient, sustainable food system capable of nourishing generations to come.”
For Tulsi Gangaramani, General Manager of Al Jazira Poultry, innovation keeps legacy brands relevant.
“The UAE’s food landscape is evolving fast, and consumers today make informed, healthier choices. With more than two decades of experience, we’ve adapted by creating innovative products like our Super Eggs, enriched with Folic Acid, Omega-3, Vitamin E, and Selenium.”
He adds that transparency and consumer engagement are vital to maintaining trust. “Through participation in health and wellness events, we communicate the nutritional benefits of our products and build lasting relationships with consumers. It’s not just about selling eggs, it’s about promoting a healthier UAE.”
Andrew Gibson, Senior Vice President at Al Ghurair Poultry, underscores how Jenan eggs meet international benchmarks. “We operate at the very top global level, complying with the BRC Global Standard, one of the most rigorous audits in the world. This ensures that every Jenan egg represents quality, safety, and consistency.” Gibson notes that sustainability is also shaping production methods:
“We’ve reformulated our feed to reduce CO₂ output by 2.25 per cent, equal to 930 metric tons of CO2. Responsible food production is now a responsibility we proudly uphold.”
Dr Suheel Ahmed, Group CEO, Arabian Food Production Company, echoes this shared national commitment. “At AFPC, health and nutrition are at the core of everything we do. As one of the largest and most technologically advanced egg producers in the GCC, with an annual capacity exceeding 500 million eggs, we are committed to delivering fresh, premium-quality eggs across the region, including Oman and other Gulf countries. Through our flagship brand Dana Eggs and other strong brands such as Khaleej, we provide a diverse range that supports regional food security and self-sufficiency goals.”
From farm to table, these producers are redefining food security in the UAE through collaboration, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring that the humble egg continues to be a symbol of nourishment, resilience, and national pride.
