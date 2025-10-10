Local farms contribute towards UAE food security goals

Tareq Sallam, CEO-Holding, SAHA – Arabian Farms, explains that freshness and reliability remain their top priorities: “At Arabian Farms, we take pride in producing 100 per cent locally, ensuring our customers enjoy unmatched freshness while reducing dependence on imports. Our fully integrated operations enable us to deliver fresh eggs within 24 hours, upholding the highest standards of safety and quality. By continuously investing in advanced farming infrastructure, we’re directly contributing to the UAE’s food security and supply chain resilience.”

Tareq Sallam adds that scaling production in the UAE’s demanding climate requires innovation and care. “Scaling up never means cutting corners. Our farms employ smart climate systems, strict hygiene, and sustainable practices to maintain freshness and purity—Grade A and AA, hormone-free and antibiotic-free eggs every time.”

Unified vision for self-sufficiency

Hassan Safi, CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, highlights how collaboration among UAE producers has created a national food security framework:

“Eggs are more than just a staple food, they’re a cornerstone of the UAE’s food security. By bringing together four of the country’s most trusted producers - Al Ain Farms, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry, and Saha Arabian Farms - we’ve created the largest integrated egg-production network in the nation, delivering over 400 million eggs annually.”

He stresses that innovation and sustainability are now inseparable from the country’s food agenda.

“Our strategy aligns with the UAE Food Security Agenda and national sustainability vision. From using 100 per cent recycled PET trays to adopting advanced biosecurity and farming systems, we’re building a resilient, sustainable food system capable of nourishing generations to come.”

Reinventing tradition with innovation

For Tulsi Gangaramani, General Manager of Al Jazira Poultry, innovation keeps legacy brands relevant.

“The UAE’s food landscape is evolving fast, and consumers today make informed, healthier choices. With more than two decades of experience, we’ve adapted by creating innovative products like our Super Eggs, enriched with Folic Acid, Omega-3, Vitamin E, and Selenium.”

He adds that transparency and consumer engagement are vital to maintaining trust. “Through participation in health and wellness events, we communicate the nutritional benefits of our products and build lasting relationships with consumers. It’s not just about selling eggs, it’s about promoting a healthier UAE.”