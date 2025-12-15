Arabian Food Production Company on a mission to support GCC food security goals

How is Arabian Food Production driving growth in the GCC’s evolving F&B sector?

Our vision is to become the leading premium egg producer in the GCC, with a clear mission to support food security and reduce reliance on regional imports. With an annual production capacity of 600 million eggs, we are making a meaningful contribution to ensuring stable, high-quality supply across the UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Freshness and quality remain our foundation, while innovation is deeply embedded in our DNA. We aim to establish ourselves as the region’s true “egg specialists,” offering every specialized category of eggs that today’s increasingly health-conscious, Gen Z-driven consumer demands. Meeting these evolving expectations requires a strong alignment across production, marketing, and strategic planning – something we continuously prioritise.

What innovations are transforming your manufacturing and production processes today?

With our greenfield project, Gulf International Poultry Farm, commissioned in 2023, we operate with the most advanced technologies available globally. One example is our fully automated MOBA egg grading and packing system from the Netherlands – the only one of its kind in the GCC, capable of collecting, grading, and packing 195,000 eggs per hour.

Our commitment to the environment is reflected in our investments in converting chicken manure, offal meal, and poultry fat into valuable by-products for agriculture and pet food industries. Additionally, our advanced data collection and analysis tools enable faster decision-making and ensure greater operational efficiency.

How do you ensure consistency and quality while expanding across markets?

The egg business thrives on freshness, a reliable cold chain, and responsive after-sales service. Our experienced teams across all functions work with precision to ensure consumers receive eggs in optimal condition.

Quality also begins with feed. The taste, safety, and overall health profile of eggs are significantly influenced by what the hens consume. Our partnership with Oman Flour Mills, which supplies highly nutritious, balanced, and 100 per cent vegetarian feed, plays a critical role in maintaining product consistency and flock health across our operations.

How is Arabian Food Production contributing to consumer health and wellness through its product offerings?

Consumers today spend heavily on vitamin and mineral supplements, which can be costly and may cause side effects. Research shows that naturally enriched eggs are a safer, tastier, and more economical way to consume essential nutrients.

This year, our R&D team introduced five enriched egg varieties, Omega-3, Vitamin D, Selenium, Lutein, and our latest addition, Folate-enriched eggs. These products have been strongly welcomed in Oman, the UAE, and Qatar. We remain committed to setting new benchmarks in nutrition-focused egg production and leading innovation in the category.

What defines your leadership approach in building a resilient, future-ready company?