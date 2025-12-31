The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Dubai Avenue by Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Group wins Green Essence Award in Fragrance and Cosmetics

CEO, Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh on values-driven growth and long-term impact
Our sustainability journey is rooted in a clear belief that luxury must be responsible. As a heritage fragrance group, we understood early on that long-term success depends on respecting nature, people and resources.
With Dubai Avenue, sustainability was integrated from the very beginning, not as a trend but as a value-driven commitment aligned with craftsmanship and innovation. We believe responsible luxury is essential to building brands that endure.
Our motivation came from a strong sense of environmental responsibility and the need to create lasting value for future generations. Over time, our efforts evolved from isolated initiatives into a structured and integrated approach across sourcing, packaging, production and operations.
We began focusing on responsibly sourced ingredients, reducing material usage, introducing recyclable packaging and improving energy efficiency. Today, sustainability is embedded in how we design, produce and grow our brands, guiding both strategy and execution.
Our initiatives have helped reduce waste, optimise resources and minimise our environmental impact across operations. We actively support ethical sourcing and responsible partnerships that benefit communities throughout our value chain. From a business perspective, sustainability has strengthened consumer trust, improved operational efficiency and enhanced our credibility in global markets. Recognition from Gulf News further reinforces our commitment to responsible growth. As I often say: For us, sustainability is not a destination; it is a responsibility that shapes how we create, how we grow and how we contribute to the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox