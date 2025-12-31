GOLD/FOREX
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Dubai Avenue by Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Group wins Green Essence Award in Fragrance and Cosmetics

CEO, Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh on values-driven growth and long-term impact

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO of Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Group and his son, with chief guest Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Captain Pradeep Singh of Karma Developers, Vijay Vaghela of Gulf News, and Aparna Bajpai of BeingShe
Salamatt Husain/ Gulf News

Can you share the story behind your organisation’s sustainability journey?

Our sustainability journey is rooted in a clear belief that luxury must be responsible. As a heritage fragrance group, we understood early on that long-term success depends on respecting nature, people and resources.

With Dubai Avenue, sustainability was integrated from the very beginning, not as a trend but as a value-driven commitment aligned with craftsmanship and innovation. We believe responsible luxury is essential to building brands that endure.

What motivated you to prioritise sustainable practices, and how has your approach evolved over time?

Our motivation came from a strong sense of environmental responsibility and the need to create lasting value for future generations. Over time, our efforts evolved from isolated initiatives into a structured and integrated approach across sourcing, packaging, production and operations.

We began focusing on responsibly sourced ingredients, reducing material usage, introducing recyclable packaging and improving energy efficiency. Today, sustainability is embedded in how we design, produce and grow our brands, guiding both strategy and execution.

What tangible impact have your sustainability initiatives had on the environment, community and your business?

Our initiatives have helped reduce waste, optimise resources and minimise our environmental impact across operations. We actively support ethical sourcing and responsible partnerships that benefit communities throughout our value chain. From a business perspective, sustainability has strengthened consumer trust, improved operational efficiency and enhanced our credibility in global markets. Recognition from Gulf News further reinforces our commitment to responsible growth. As I often say: For us, sustainability is not a destination; it is a responsibility that shapes how we create, how we grow and how we contribute to the world.

