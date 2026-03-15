Michael Lahyani and Property Finder Group contribute Dh5 million to Edge of Life

Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder Group, announced a contribution of Dh5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger. The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of Dh 1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

Lahyani and Property Finder’s contribution was announced at a suhour event organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) last Sunday at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, which brought together philanthropy and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

Noble initiative

“The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is a noble initiative that embodies the values of human solidarity and social cohesion,” said Lahyani. “Our contribution is driven by our commitment to social responsibility and to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to protect underprivileged populations around the world, especially children who suffer from hunger and malnutrition.”

Lahyani highlighted the campaign’s significance in mobilising efforts to address the global challenge of rising childhood hunger and the lack of essential nutrition required for healthy growth.

The campaign is organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. It focuses on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contribute now

Contributions can be made via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).