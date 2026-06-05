Tristar marks World Environment Day with strong sustainability gains

Highlighting Tristar’s sustainability achievements in 2025, Mayne noted that the company reduced its carbon footprint by 5 per cent with the use of biofuels across its road transport operations. The company also recorded a 9 per cent improvement in direct emissions intensity, a 14 per cent improvement in energy consumption intensity, and a 7 per cent improvement in water consumption intensity. In addition, waste recycling from operations increased by an impressive 56 per cent during the year.