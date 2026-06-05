Tristar marks World Environment Day with strong sustainability gains

Company is the first regional hybrid electric barge to boost sustainable energy logistics
Tristar Group marked World Environment Day on June 5 with the launch of the second edition of its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Report at a well-attended in-house event led by Group CEO, Eugene Mayne.
Addressing employees, Mayne emphasised the growing importance of collective environmental action, stating, “Environmental stewardship is no longer a matter of individual choice but an opportunity open to all to take the lead and play an active role in conserving and safeguarding our environment.”
As a leading energy logistics company, Tristar continues to invest in innovative solutions that support its sustainability goals. The company is the first in the region to deploy hybrid electric barge within its energy logistics operations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable logistics.
Highlighting Tristar’s sustainability achievements in 2025, Mayne noted that the company reduced its carbon footprint by 5 per cent with the use of biofuels across its road transport operations. The company also recorded a 9 per cent improvement in direct emissions intensity, a 14 per cent improvement in energy consumption intensity, and a 7 per cent improvement in water consumption intensity. In addition, waste recycling from operations increased by an impressive 56 per cent during the year.
The release of the latest GHG Report 2025 is Tristar’s 2nd report on the subject emphasising its continued environmental impact, while being a business with a purpose and growth for all.