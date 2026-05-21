Sharjah Charity team treats 160 children, opens orphan home and delivers food aid
Sharjah : A volunteer medical team from the Sharjah Charity International has performed 65 cardiac catheterisation procedures for children suffering from heart diseases in Bangladesh as part of the “Little Hearts” campaign, officials said.
The humanitarian initiative was carried out during a field visit by a delegation from the charity association led by Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the External Projects and Aid Sector, and included a series of medical and relief programmes across the country.
The specialised volunteer medical team, headed by Dr. Ahmed Al Kamali, Pediatric Cardiology Consultant at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, also examined around 160 children at the Heart Disease Centre in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.
The campaign was attended by Abdullah Al Hammoudi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh, along with Rashid Al Meel Al Zaabi, Director of the Office for Coordination of Foreign Aid.
Al Rashidi said the “Little Hearts” campaign has continued to provide life-saving medical support for children suffering from critical heart conditions since its launch in 2009.
He said heart treatment procedures are often too costly for low-income families, making the campaign a vital lifeline for children in need.
“The campaign reflects the association’s commitment to providing specialised healthcare support for children in countries requiring such humanitarian initiatives,” he said.
Al Rashidi added that the humanitarian efforts led by the United Arab Emirates focus on creating a direct impact on the lives of patients and helping ease their suffering.
During the visit, the delegation also inaugurated Dar Al Rahma Orphan Care Home in the Dubail Sadar area of Tangail.
The facility includes a mosque as well as residential and educational amenities aimed at providing orphaned children with a dignified living environment while supporting their educational and social stability.
The delegation also distributed 100 food baskets containing essential supplies to help meet the daily needs of beneficiaries.
Al Rashidi thanked the UAE Embassy in Bangladesh for accompanying the delegation during the visit and praised the efforts of the volunteer medical team led by Dr. Al Kamali for their continued commitment to participating in the campaign wherever it is implemented.