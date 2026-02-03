Sharjah Charity launches flood relief drive for Sri Lanka families

Emergency aid, home repairs and school supplies reach 2,000 people across villages
Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity Association has launched a humanitarian relief campaign to support families affected by severe flooding in several parts of Sri Lanka, as part of a nine-day field mission aimed at assessing urgent needs and delivering immediate assistance.
The campaign was carried out under the directives of the association’s board of directors and was led by Yousef Al Hammadi, Head of the Audit and Follow-up Section at the Projects and External Aid Department, in coordination with the association’s team and its approved local implementing partner in Sri Lanka.
Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the initiative focused on easing the impact of the floods on vulnerable families while reinforcing the association’s long-term humanitarian presence in the country.
The relief effort included the distribution of food aid, household supplies, stationery, clothing, and school shoes, as well as maintenance and repair work on damaged homes. More than 200 families — around 2,000 beneficiaries — across six villages benefited from the assistance, helping to improve living conditions and reduce the effects of the crisis.
In addition to emergency relief, the delegation conducted inspection visits to several villages where the association is implementing construction and development projects. These include integrated residential villages featuring housing units, mosques, health clinics, sewing centres, charitable endowment shops, children’s parks, and artesian wells.
Bin Bayat said the visits reflect the association’s approach of transitioning from immediate relief to sustainable development projects that promote long-term stability. The programme also included a visit to a site allocated for the construction of a new model village, following the completion of required government approvals.
He added that the campaign forms part of the Sharjah Charity Association’s ongoing commitment to rapid disaster response and integrated humanitarian interventions that combine emergency aid with development initiatives, helping affected communities recover and rebuild their lives.
