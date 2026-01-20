GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Charity distributes winter aid to 1,500 families in Syria

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Warm Winter campaign, supported by Dubai Islamic Bank, delivers food, clothing, and blankets to vulnerable communities.
Sharjah: With support from Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah Charity International has distributed winter relief assistance to 1,500 vulnerable families in the Syrian Arab Republic as part of its Warm Winter campaign.

The initiative was carried out during a field visit aimed at assessing the needs of affected communities and strengthening humanitarian response on the ground. The delegation was headed by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, and included senior officials from the association.

During the visit, the delegation held a series of official meetings with Syrian authorities to enhance coordination and support the sustainability of humanitarian efforts. Discussions with the Ministry of Social Affairs focused on the government’s plan to close displacement camps, challenges related to shelter, and mechanisms to rehabilitate families through income-generating projects to help them move from emergency relief to self-reliance.

Meetings were also held with the Ministry of Health to review the needs of hospitals and explore ways to support the healthcare sector, including the provision of essential medical supplies, mobile clinics and specialised medical campaigns targeting vulnerable groups.

On the ground, winter assistance was distributed to families in the areas of Shabaa, Al Harjan and Deir Al Asafir. The delegation supervised the distribution process and met several beneficiary families to better understand their living conditions and ensure effective delivery of aid.

The relief packages included 1,500 food parcels, 1,500 hygiene kits, 4,000 winter clothing items for children, 1,500 jackets each for men, women, boys, and girls, as well as 3,000 winter blankets to support families during the cold season.

Bin Khadem said the campaign reflects the association’s commitment to direct engagement with beneficiaries and addressing real needs on the ground. He added that such initiatives align with the organisation’s humanitarian mission to support communities in need without discrimination.

He expressed appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in Syria for their cooperation, which contributed to the successful implementation of the campaign, and extended his thanks to Dubai Islamic Bank for its generous support of the Warm Winter initiative.

