He added that the destruction includes the collapse of 80 per cent of municipal facilities and the destruction of 90 per cent of equipment and machinery, with the accumulation of more than 700,000 tonnes of solid waste in random sites. The aggression has also damaged more than 85 per cent of vital water facilities, leaving only 14 partially functioning hospitals out of 36, amid a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies. Furthermore, more than 82 per cent of public schools and 90% of universities have been destroyed, reflecting the magnitude of the humanitarian and service catastrophe facing the Strip.

He noted that the challenges facing the reconstruction process include the closure of crossings and the ban on the entry of construction materials and heavy machinery, the sheer scale of destruction compared with available capabilities, and the need to safely and sustainably manage about 60 million tonnes of rubble. In addition, there is a need to provide shelter for approximately 353,000 familiesamid a shortage of public land, funding challenges, and Israeli control over the mechanisms for the entry of materials. He explained that the recovery plan has set a three-phase timeline spanning five years to address these challenges in an integrated manner.

Since the launch of The “Chivalrous Knight3”, the UAE has been delivering humanitarian aid and implementing relief projects across the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of displaced Palestinian families. This humanitarian initiative aims to support the people of Gaza and provide them with the basic necessities of life, which they find extremely difficult to secure due to war, displacement from their homes, and restrictions on the entry of essential supplies.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

