Gaza aid distribution targets over 420,000 beneficiaries
The “Chivalrous Knight3” operation has announced the launch of a new cycle of humanitarian aid distribution across all governorates of the Gaza Strip, as part of its ongoing efforts to provide relief and ease the suffering of residents amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
The operation stated that assistance will be distributed in accordance with approved lists covering camps, shelters and residential areas, benefiting approximately 31,722 beneficiaries in Rafah, 94,114 in Khan Younis, 56,661 in the Central Governorate, 162,521 in Gaza Governorate, in addition to 77,000 beneficiaries in North Gaza.
The “Chivalrous Knight3” explained that the new cycle will include parallel support to various community sectors, including clubs, federations, unions and public institutions, in order to strengthen social solidarity and support community resilience.
It is worth noting that the previous cycle of the operation targeted around 330,000 families through a range of relief programmes that included food assistance, shelter support and humanitarian services, reflecting its continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and mitigating the impact of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Minister of Public Works and Housing, Eng. Ahed Faeq Bseiso, praised the efforts exerted by the UAE in supporting relief and shelter operations in Gaza, expressing the Palestinian government’s appreciation for the UAE’s support to the people of the Strip through The “Chivalrous Knight3”.
In media statements, Bseiso said that the recovery plan for Gaza relies on Arab and international partnerships to implement recovery and reconstruction initiatives within an organised governmental framework, noting that coordination with Arab countries — foremost among them the UAE — comes as part of supporting temporary shelter phases, reconstruction and development, in line with national priorities and the approved timeline roadmap.
He explained that the scale of damage in Gaza is extensive and comprehensive, affecting housing units, public buildings, road networks and infrastructure, pointing out that the recovery and reconstruction plan reflects an unprecedented level of widespread destruction that has impacted all aspects of life.
Bseiso revealed that around 3,045 kilometres out of 4,500 kilometres of the road network have been destroyed, in addition to severe damage to homes and public facilities. More than 350,000 housing units have been damaged to varying degrees, as well as approximately 130,000 dunums of agricultural land and more than 10,000 dunums of greenhouses.
He added that the destruction includes the collapse of 80 per cent of municipal facilities and the destruction of 90 per cent of equipment and machinery, with the accumulation of more than 700,000 tonnes of solid waste in random sites. The aggression has also damaged more than 85 per cent of vital water facilities, leaving only 14 partially functioning hospitals out of 36, amid a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies. Furthermore, more than 82 per cent of public schools and 90% of universities have been destroyed, reflecting the magnitude of the humanitarian and service catastrophe facing the Strip.
Bseiso added that a World Bank report estimated the cost of the governance plan for recovery and reconstruction at around $67 billion, while the preliminary estimated cost for implementing the Ministry of Public Works and Housing’s plan stands at approximately $23 billion to cover early recovery, reconstruction and development phases through 2030.
He noted that the challenges facing the reconstruction process include the closure of crossings and the ban on the entry of construction materials and heavy machinery, the sheer scale of destruction compared with available capabilities, and the need to safely and sustainably manage about 60 million tonnes of rubble. In addition, there is a need to provide shelter for approximately 353,000 familiesamid a shortage of public land, funding challenges, and Israeli control over the mechanisms for the entry of materials. He explained that the recovery plan has set a three-phase timeline spanning five years to address these challenges in an integrated manner.
Despite the prevailing poor weather conditions, the UAE has continued to provide humanitarian and relief assistance as well as urgent shelter supplies to affected Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, in response to the severe cold and the repercussions of the recent weather depression.
Volunteers from The “Chivalrous Knight3” distributed food parcels to dozens of displaced families in camps and affected areas in Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi and Khan Younis, as part of their humanitarian efforts to support the displaced at a time when they are living under tragic conditions.
Since the launch of The “Chivalrous Knight3”, the UAE has been delivering humanitarian aid and implementing relief projects across the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of displaced Palestinian families. This humanitarian initiative aims to support the people of Gaza and provide them with the basic necessities of life, which they find extremely difficult to secure due to war, displacement from their homes, and restrictions on the entry of essential supplies.
The harsh weather and intensified effects of the weather system have further exacerbated the suffering of the displaced, as strong winds destroyed their tents, exposing them to the risks of flooding and disease amid limited resources and the absence of adequate protection from the cold and rain.
In cooperation with the International Charity Organisation, The “Chivalrous Knight3” launched the “Warmth and Safety” campaign, aimed at providing essential winter supplies to affected families in the Gaza Strip, helping to ease their suffering amid severe weather conditions and enhancing their ability to cope with the harsh winter while ensuring the essentials of a dignified life.
• North Gaza Governorate: 77,023 families
• Gaza Governorate: 162,521 families
• Central Governorate: 56,661 families
• Khan Younis Governorate: 94,114 families
• Rafah Governorate: 31,722 families
