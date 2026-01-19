UAE aid convoys deliver ambulances, water and medical supplies to Gaza

UAE aid convoys continue to Gaza, delivering food, medical supplies and equipment
New batches of UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip last week as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, reflecting ongoing efforts to meet urgent humanitarian needs and support the Palestinian people amid the current circumstances.
Last week saw the entry of the 279th UAE humanitarian aid convoy, comprising 15 trucks carrying 291 pallets, with a total weight of 266 tonnes of diverse assistance. The shipment included food parcels, medical supplies, consumable medical items, and medical equipment.
This convoy was distinguished by its qualitative nature, as it also included seven ambulances and one water tanker, strengthening field response capabilities and contributing to the provision of essential services as part of the UAE’s sustained humanitarian support to the Gaza Strip.
These movements are carried out within an integrated operational framework overseen by the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, encompassing the preparation, sorting, and organisation of shipments according to priority needs, to ensure their orderly and swift delivery to beneficiaries inside Gaza.
Earlier in the week, additional UAE aid consignments entered the Strip, including shelter supplies such as tents, blankets, tarpaulins, and relief kits, along with items designated for the elderly and children, in support of affected families and to help meet their basic daily needs.
The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts under Operation “Gallant Knight 3”through regular land convoys travelling from Al Arish to the Gaza Strip, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to a long-standing approach of humanitarian giving and solidarity with the Palestinian people.
New consignments of UAE humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip last week as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, within the UAE’s ongoing efforts to address urgent humanitarian requirements and support the Palestinian people under the current conditions.
The 279th UAE humanitarian convoy entered Gaza last week, carrying 15 trucks loaded with 291 pallets, with a total weight of 266 tonnes of various forms of assistance. The aid included food parcels, medical supplies, consumable medical items, and medical equipment.
The convoy was notable for its specialised nature, as it also included seven ambulances and one water tanker, in a step aimed at enhancing field response capabilities and supporting essential needs within the Strip, as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian assistance pathway.
These efforts fall within a comprehensive operational system supervised by the UAE humanitarian aid team in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where shipments are prepared, sorted, and organised according to humanitarian priorities, ensuring that aid reaches its beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip in an orderly and timely manner.
Earlier in the week, further UAE aid shipments entered Gaza, including shelter supplies such as tents, blankets, tarpaulins, and relief bags, in addition to items designated for the elderly and children, in support of affected families and to meet essential daily needs.
The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian mission under Operation “Gallant Knight 3”through regular land convoys departing from Al Arish to the Gaza Strip, underscoring its enduring commitment to humanitarian support and standing by the Palestinian people under all circumstances.
The UAE Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip continues to deliver medical and humanitarian services to patients as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, which aims to support the health sector in Gaza and strengthen its capacity to address the ongoing humanitarian challenges.
The hospital continues to receive patients and provide comprehensive healthcare services, including examinations, treatments, and surgical procedures, as part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate suffering and ensure the continuity of healthcare services in Gaza.
These efforts reflect a high level of cooperation and coordination between UAE initiatives and international organisations under Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, which has so far delivered nearly 10,000 tonnes of medical aid, medicines, and supplies. The field hospital has treated more than 52,000 patients, performed approximately 1,843 surgical procedures, and fitted 61 injured patients with prosthetic limbs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox