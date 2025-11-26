UAE sends over 250 aid convoys carrying 1.6 million parcels to Gaza

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 builds on the UAE’s long-standing approach of extending support to brotherly and friendly nations and reflects the humanitarian solidarity that defines the country’s path. The operation continues to provide a wide range of humanitarian, relief, medical and shelter assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, using all available means, in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership and its ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected and supporting them in times of crisis.