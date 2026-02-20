GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE sends 30 tonnes of food aid to Kenya as drought deepens food insecurity

Kenya is currently facing intensified climatic impacts, including the 'La Niña' phenomenon

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Conditions have adversely affected food security across several regions of the country.
Conditions have adversely affected food security across several regions of the country.
WAM

Dubai: The UAE has dispatched 30 tonnes of food assistance to Kenya through the UAE Aid Agency, in support of families impacted by severe drought conditions and escalating climate challenges affecting the country.

Kenya is currently facing intensified climatic impacts, including the “La Niña” phenomenon, caused by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures that disrupt weather patterns.

These conditions have adversely affected food security across several regions of the country.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach in extending assistance to communities in need around the world. He emphasized the country’s continued commitment to promoting the values of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. The UAE remains dedicated to standing alongside nations facing difficult circumstances due to disasters, crises, or challenges in accessing essential food supplies.

He further noted that the teams of the UAE Aid Agency, in coordination with national donor entities and charitable organisations, continue to provide comprehensive support to ensure rapid response and early recovery in humanitarian emergencies and climate-related crises.

He highlighted that the UAE’s efforts reflect its enduring humanitarian legacy and unwavering commitment to delivering aid and supporting vulnerable communities across all continents.

Kenya has been experiencing severe drought waves that have significantly impacted food security, contributed to wildlife degradation, and exacerbated water shortages, thereby increasing the need for essential food assistance among affected populations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Aid includes food parcels, tents, medical equipment for Gaza families.

UAE relief ship sets off for Gaza ahead of Ramadan

3m read
Operation Gallant Knight 3: Saqar ship’s first aid convoy enters Gaza

UAE’s Saqar aid ship delivers relief supplies to Gaza

2m read
UAE commits $500m to humanitarian relief in Sudan

UAE commits $500m to humanitarian relief in Sudan

4m read
DIHAD 2026 to celebrate brotherhood of UAE and Kuwait

DIHAD 2026 to celebrate brotherhood of UAE and Kuwait

2m read