Sharjah Charity Centers deliver free life-saving healthcare

Bin Bayat stressed that the Khor Fakkan center is a key addition to the charitable healthcare sector, combining free access with quality services. The association is also exploring ways to expand medical specialties at the center, encouraging philanthropists to support these efforts, which have a direct and profound impact on the lives of underprivileged patients.

In Khorfakkan, the Sharjah Charity Medical Center offers a complementary role, providing healthcare to those without insurance or the means to pay, as long as they are registered with the association. The centre offers general medicine, dental care, laboratory tests, X-ray services, and a pharmacy supplying essential medications. Serving around 40 patients daily, the centre not only provides treatment but also continuous follow-up, helping patients manage their health with confidence and stability.

Mohammed Rashid Bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Sharjah Charity Association, said the free dialysis sessions ease a heavy burden on patients whose lives depend on continuous treatment. “Improving patients’ quality of life is our main goal,” he said. “The planned expansion responds to urgent humanitarian needs and ensures more patients get the care they need.”

At the forefront of these efforts is the Sharjah Charity Dialysis Center — the first of its kind to provide fully free dialysis services. Over the years, the centre has become a lifeline for kidney failure patients who require regular dialysis but cannot afford the cost. Equipped with 16 state-of-the-art dialysis machines, the centre ensures high-quality care, patient safety, and stable health outcomes. Currently, it treats 32 patients daily, with plans to expand its capacity to 48, reflecting the rising demand for this vital service.

Providing medical care remains a top priority for the Sharjah Charity Association , which dedicates a significant portion of its resources to supporting therapeutic assistance programmes. With the growing impact of charitable work on society, the association is expanding its services beyond financial aid, offering patients comprehensive healthcare solutions that truly save lives.

