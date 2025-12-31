Plan ahead: Free parking in Ajman on 1 Jan, normal parking fees will resume on Jan 3
Ajman Municipality has announced that paid parking will be free of charge on January 1, 2026. Normal parking fees will resume on January 3, 2026.
The municipality also confirmed the closure of its main Customer Happiness Center, Manama Center, Masfout Center, and Lease Regulation Department on January 1, 2026. Staff will work remotely on January 2, 2026.
Residents and visitors are advised to plan accordingly and take advantage of the free parking during the New Year period.
