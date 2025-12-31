GOLD/FOREX
New Year 2026: Ajman announces free parking

Plan ahead: Free parking in Ajman on 1 Jan, normal parking fees will resume on Jan 3

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Free parking in Ajman on New Year's Day 2026
Ajman Municipality has announced that paid parking will be free of charge on January 1, 2026. Normal parking fees will resume on January 3, 2026.

The municipality also confirmed the closure of its main Customer Happiness Center, Manama Center, Masfout Center, and Lease Regulation Department on January 1, 2026. Staff will work remotely on January 2, 2026.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan accordingly and take advantage of the free parking during the New Year period.

