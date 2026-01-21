Ajman Transport Authority rolls out 260 initiatives during Year of Community

The Initiatives focus on people and strengthen partnerships with govt and charities
Ajman: Ajman Transport Authority implemented 260 initiatives over the past year as part of its annual plan aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community, underscoring its commitment to social cohesion, employee wellbeing and sustainable institutional development.
The initiatives reflected the Authority’s focus on placing people at the centre of its operations, while strengthening partnerships with government entities, charitable organisations and community institutions.
Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of Ajman Transport Authority, said the wide-ranging programme embodied the Authority’s role as an active partner in national development.
“At Ajman Transport Authority, we believe institutional success is measured by the positive impact it creates in society,” he said. “Through these initiatives, we aim to enhance quality of life, strengthen community solidarity and align with the vision of our wise leadership in building a cohesive and prosperous society.”
Of the total initiatives, 117 were internal, targeting Authority employees, while 143 were external, implemented in collaboration with government bodies, community groups and charitable organisations.
The internal initiatives focused on employee happiness, occupational health and wellbeing programmes for staff, drivers and inspectors, as well as knowledge-transfer projects designed to enhance professional skills.
The Authority also introduced innovation and brainstorming initiatives aimed at improving the work environment, reducing bureaucracy and promoting creative solutions. These efforts were supported through the organisation of an Employee Forum to strengthen internal communication and foster a positive workplace culture.
On the community side, Ajman Transport Authority launched several outreach initiatives, including support for social projects and the distribution of Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan in cooperation with charitable associations.
The Authority also organised the Partners and Suppliers Forum and participated in specialised conferences and exhibitions, contributing to knowledge exchange and the adoption of best practices within the transport sector.
The comprehensive programme reflects Ajman Transport Authority’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, innovation and sustainability, while reinforcing its role in enhancing quality of life and supporting community development.
Officials said the initiatives form part of the Authority’s broader strategy to strengthen Ajman’s position as a forward-looking hub for transport services and smart government solutions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox