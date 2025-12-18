GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah weather alert: Free public parking amid unstable conditions

The waiver also extends to smart parking facilities in some areas

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah parking
Gulf News

Sharjah City Municipality has announced a temporary waiver of public parking fees across the emirate in response to the prevailing unstable weather conditions.

The exemption comes into effect immediately from the time of the announcement and will continue until the end of Friday, December 19, 2025. It covers all public parking areas in Sharjah, including those subject to charges throughout the week and during public holidays, as marked by blue signage.

The waiver also extends to smart parking facilities at the Hanging Gardens, Al Hefaiyah Lake and Al Rafisah Dam.

