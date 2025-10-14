International White Cane Day: Sharjah Charity logs 14,974 sight-saving surgeries since 2007

Over the years, this initiative has grown into one of the charity’s most impactful health programs, performing 14,974 eye surgeries to treat conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, lens problems, and chronic inflammation. The campaign also provides free glasses and medications for minor eye conditions, helping thousands regain their vision and independence.

Sharjah : As the world marks International White Cane Day on October 15, the Sharjah Charity Association reaffirms its commitment to restoring sight and hope to those in need. Since 2007, the association has been running blindness prevention campaigns, offering free eye examinations and surgical treatments to patients across the globe.

For over 17 years, the Blindness Prevention Project has been more than a health campaign—it has been a beacon of hope, proving that vision, once lost, can be restored with care, compassion, and commitment.

He added that the Sharjah Charity Association continues to expand its reach each year, aiming to touch more lives and bring healthcare to communities in need. “The success of this project reflects the trust of our donors and supporters,” Sheikh Saqr said. “Our goal is to turn humanitarian work from simple assistance into a lasting impact, giving people the chance to live independently and with dignity.”

The campaigns are carried out in partnership with volunteer medical teams—specialist doctors and consultants who travel to villages and remote areas to provide comprehensive examinations, treatments, and surgeries. Sheikh Saqr highlighted that these efforts have saved thousands of people from permanent blindness.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of the Sharjah Charity Association, described the Blindness Prevention Project as “life-changing,” noting that restoring sight gives people the freedom to live normally and pursue their daily lives. Beyond treatment, the initiative also focuses on awareness campaigns and free field examinations for early detection of eye diseases in underserved communities in countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Egypt, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Niger, Burundi, Congo, Sudan, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Bosnia, Benin, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and Kyrgyzstan.

