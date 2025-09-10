Sharjah Police warn: Theft from charity bins will lead to legal action

Bins contain clothing and other items that would have been sent to the poor and needy
Sharjah Police are waring all those who steal items from charity donation bin after resident film teen who allegedly stole from a charity donation bin in one area in the emirate.
An Arab resident who identified A.A. said he filmed the teen raiding the bin on after he had spotted him repeatedly pilfering from the bin.
“It was such an unusual sight. I never thought I’d see people go so low,” the resident said.
The donation bin, owned by a charity association based in Sharjah, contained clothing and other items that would have been sent to the poor and needy.
Colonel Mohammad Al Merri, Director of Community Protection and Prevention, told Gulf News: “ It is very good to see how vigilant the public are in recording events such as this and helping to eradicate the problem.”
He said thefts from clothing banks were not common as the idea of charity donation bins was a new one — in addition the bin was made in a way that made it difficult to steal its contents.
Theft, however committed, is punishable by law, he said. And any one caught steal from charity bin will face legal action according to UAE Law.
Col Al Merri urged those in need to approach charity associations and ask for help instead of acting in an uncivilised way which may lead them to be punished.
He appealed to all community members in Sharjah who come across similar incidents to contact the police on 901.
