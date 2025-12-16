GOLD/FOREX
UAE crowned Badminton World Cup champions

UAE bag Outdoor Badminton World Cup – National Teams Relay Race title

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, crowned the UAE national team at the championship.
KHORFAKKAN, UAE: The UAE won the Outdoor Badminton World Cup – National Teams Relay Race title after defeating China 60–54 in the final, held on the Khorfakkan Beach.

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, crowned the UAE national team at the championship, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Brazil claimed the men’s triples title, while China secured the women’s triples crown.

The closing ceremony included the presentation of the tournament shield and honours for organisers, partners and supporting entities.

The championship concluded with strong spectator turnout and featured 96 players from 12 countries across different continents.

