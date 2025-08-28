India also had more to cheer as the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila pulled off an upset against fifth-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China in the mixed doubles. Coming from behind, after losing the opening game, the Indians held their calm and composure to seal the tie 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach the quarter-finals.

In the second game, Sindhu didn't allow the Chinese to snatch away her early lead as she enjoyed the identical scoreline of 11-6 heading to the break. The World No. 2 gained four consecutive points before Sindhu mirrored the feat to extend her lead to 15-11. The Indian made sure that she finished the encounter with a 21-15 win in the second game.

On the other hand, Dhruv-Tanisha displayed a sheer dominance in the second game to gain eight points in a row to lead by 11-3. The Indians continued the momentum to win the game easily, 21-12. The final game saw resistance from both sides before the Indian pair edged their opponents in the final moments to take the game in their favour 21-15.

