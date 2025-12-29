GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Ruler orders urgent housing solution after Al Madam woman’s appeal

Divorced mother’s decade-long housing struggle ends with swift directive

Sharjah: A long-standing housing crisis for a divorced mother in Al Madam has been resolved following her call to a direct line programme, prompting an immediate directive for the construction of two new homes for her family.

Family’s decade-long struggle

Umm Rashid, divorced since 2015 and currently unemployed, told the programme she and her children had spent nearly a decade living in cramped conditions in a partitioned section of her former husband’s house. Despite owning a plot of land, she lacked the financial means to build a home.

The family has been confined to a small, two-room space. Umm Rashid and her daughter share one room, while her married son and his child occupy another. Her second son has been sleeping in the majlis, highlighting the severe lack of space and privacy.

Swift intervention from Sharjah ruler

During the call, Umm Rashid shared the emotional and financial strain she had endured since her divorce. Before she could finish, the programme host announced a directive from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ordering immediate action to address her case.

The directive goes beyond providing a single home, instructing the construction of two separate houses: one for Umm Rashid and her daughter, and another for her married son and his family. The order emphasised that the project should be implemented urgently.

Gratitude and relief

Overcome with emotion, Umm Rashid expressed her heartfelt thanks on air, praying and giving thanks for the intervention that ended years of uncertainty and hardship.

