18th edition of the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature launched in Italy

Mohammed Al Amimi, Acting General Manager - Northern Emirates at e& UAE, the award’s main sponsor, said: “We take pride in our long-standing partnership with the UAE Board on Books for Young People, which spans more than fifteen years and has supported this pioneering initiative. The award has played a vital role in advancing the Arabic children’s book industry, providing a genuine platform to discover and nurture talent, while enriching the Arabic library with high-quality publications for children and young adults”.