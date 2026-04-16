18th edition of the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature launched in Italy

Total prize value across the five categories amounts to Dh1.2 million
The 18th edition of the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature was launched at Bologna Children’s Book Fair, which runs until April 16 in Italy.
It was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY).
The fair – which brings together publishers, authors, and illustrators from around the world - saw a strong Emirati cultural presence.
The award is structured across five categories:
Early Childhood: dedicated to books for children from birth to five years old;
Picture Book for ages 5 to 9;
Chapter Book for ages 9 to 12;
Young Adult Book for ages 13 to 18; and
Non-Fiction Books, the Rotating Category designated for readers up to 18 years old and selected on a biennial basis.
Publishers may submit up to five Arabic titles in both the Early Childhood and Picture Book categories, while an unlimited number of submissions is accepted in the remaining categories, provided they demonstrate originality, quality, and relevance to the designated age group.
Mohammed Al Amimi, Acting General Manager - Northern Emirates at e& UAE, the award’s main sponsor, said: “We take pride in our long-standing partnership with the UAE Board on Books for Young People, which spans more than fifteen years and has supported this pioneering initiative. The award has played a vital role in advancing the Arabic children’s book industry, providing a genuine platform to discover and nurture talent, while enriching the Arabic library with high-quality publications for children and young adults”.
And Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People, added: “Through this award, we continue to build a global platform that celebrates Arabic creativity in children’s literature, supporting authors, publishers, and illustrators, and empowering them to produce works that meet the highest international standards while reflecting the richness and specificity of Arab culture. The award has become a true meeting point for Arab creatives from across the world”.
The award invites Arabic-speaking authors, illustrators, and publishers worldwide to submit their works August 31, in accordance with eligibility criteria.
Submissions must be original works written in Arabic, published in print within the past five years, and must not have received other awards, while fully complying with intellectual property and publishing rights. Educational, school, and scientific books, as well as series, e-books, and audiobooks, are not eligible.
Applicants may submit digital copies of their works via the award’s official website, provided submissions are made through officially registered publishing houses and that previously submitted works are not resubmitted. The jury reserves the right to withhold awards or disqualify entries that do not meet the criteria, and its decisions are final and non-appealable.
Winners will be announced and honoured at the opening ceremony of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2026. The total prize value across the five categories amounts to Dh1.2 million, distributed among authors, illustrators, and publishers.