Major event: UAE to host 42nd IBBY International Congress in Sharjah

Global children’s literature event to be held in the Arab world for the first time
Bologna: The United Arab Emirates has been selected to host the 42nd International Congress of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in 2030, marking the first time the prestigious global event will be held in the Arab world.
The congress will take place in Sharjah under the theme “Stories That Change the World,” bringing together more than 1,000 leading voices in children’s literature, publishing, and academia from more than 80 countries. The announcement reflects Sharjah’s growing status as a global hub for culture, reading, and knowledge exchange.
The announcement was made during the IBBY General Assembly, held on the sidelines of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, taking place from 13 to 16 April in Italy.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), said: “Hosting this congress reflects the UAE’s deep belief in the power of words to shape awareness and build individuals. Stories are not merely a source of knowledge; they are a powerful tool to inspire generations and promote values of empathy and openness. The congress provides a platform to highlight the UAE’s experience in supporting children’s literature and advancing the publishing sector, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global cultural hub. We look forward to this event uniting experts and institutions from around the world to deliver impactful initiatives that open new horizons for children and affirm that stories can drive meaningful and sustainable change in societies.”
The selection of the UAE to host this global event underscores its established position as a leading cultural hub regionally and internationally, supported by an integrated ecosystem that advances the publishing industry and promotes a reading culture. This includes book fairs, festivals, cultural institutions, translation initiatives, public libraries, and knowledge-driven programmes for all age groups.
The congress is expected to feature a comprehensive programme addressing key themes in children’s and young adult literature, including creative content development, translation quality, and the role of libraries and schools in fostering reading habits. It will also highlight best practices in book design and accessibility, along with literature’s role in promoting environmental and social awareness and bibliotherapy as a tool for positive impact.
Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, said: “The UAE’s hosting of this congress reflects its commitment to culture as a bridge for communication between people and a platform for dialogue and mutual understanding. Children’s literature represents a shared space where values and experiences intersect, fostering the development of more culturally aware generations. It also strengthens the region’s presence on the global cultural stage and expands opportunities for collaboration with international partners in advancing the publishing industry, further consolidating the UAE’s position as a nurturing environment for impactful cultural initiatives that broaden the horizons of future generations.”
The hosting also reflects recognition by IBBY of the UAE Board on Books for Young People’s programmes and initiatives, particularly its support for national sections and Arab participation within the organisation. The congress will strengthen partnerships among Arab and regional sections and enable knowledge exchange with global counterparts, supporting joint initiatives in children’s and young adult literature.
Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Switzerland, the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) is a global organisation active in more than 80 countries, dedicated to promoting reading and supporting children’s literature through collaboration, cultural exchange, and professional development. Its biennial congress serves as a key international platform for sharing expertise and best practices.
The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), established in 2010 on the initiative of Sheikha Bodour, leads initiatives to advance Arabic children’s literature and promote reading through training programmes, awards, and publishing support.
With this hosting, Sharjah joins a distinguished list of global cities that have previously hosted the congress, including Trieste (2024), Putrajaya (2022), Moscow (2021), Athens (2018), Auckland (2016), Mexico City (2014), and London (2012), with upcoming editions scheduled in Ottawa (2026) and Barcelona (2028).