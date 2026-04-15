Major event: UAE to host 42nd IBBY International Congress in Sharjah

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), said: “Hosting this congress reflects the UAE’s deep belief in the power of words to shape awareness and build individuals. Stories are not merely a source of knowledge; they are a powerful tool to inspire generations and promote values of empathy and openness. The congress provides a platform to highlight the UAE’s experience in supporting children’s literature and advancing the publishing sector, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global cultural hub. We look forward to this event uniting experts and institutions from around the world to deliver impactful initiatives that open new horizons for children and affirm that stories can drive meaningful and sustainable change in societies.”