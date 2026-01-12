Sharjah Ruler announces permanent venue for International Book Fair

Land was purchased at a cost of Dh146m, with construction scheduled to begin immediately
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced on Monday the allocation of land for a future permanent headquarters of the Sharjah International Book Fair, alongside a new conferences and exhibitions center.
Speaking during his radio and television program Direct Line on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said the site is located near the Emirates-Al Dhaid-Khorfakkan road network, a strategic corridor linking the emirate’s key urban and logistical routes.
The land, he said, was purchased at a cost of Dh146 million, with construction scheduled to begin immediately. The project is expected to take two years to complete, with an estimated construction cost of Dh500 million.
