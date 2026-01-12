GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Ruler announces permanent venue for International Book Fair

Land was purchased at a cost of Dh146m, with construction scheduled to begin immediately

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Visitors throng the Sharjah International Book Fair.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Emirate of Sharjah has allocated land for a permanent headquarters of the Sharjah International Book Fair, alongside a new conferences and exhibitions center,

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced on Monday the allocation of land for a future permanent headquarters of the Sharjah International Book Fair, alongside a new conferences and exhibitions center.

Speaking during his radio and television program Direct Line on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said the site is located near the Emirates-Al Dhaid-Khorfakkan road network, a strategic corridor linking the emirate’s key urban and logistical routes.

The land, he said, was purchased at a cost of Dh146 million, with construction scheduled to begin immediately. The project is expected to take two years to complete, with an estimated construction cost of Dh500 million.

