Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi opens 44th Sharjah International Book Fair

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Wednesday, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Badour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority.
The fair, held under the theme “Between You and the Book,” runs from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
In his opening address, Sheikh Dr. Sultan welcomed guests and the delegation of Greece, the fair’s Guest of Honour, saying, “I thank Almighty Allah and ask Him to forgive us all and grant us the strength to continue our work in serving our noble Arab and Islamic nation.”
Reflecting on Sharjah’s cultural projects, he said, “We dedicate ourselves to the service of culture, raising its banner and spreading knowledge, arts, and literature across our nation. This journey began a century ago with the founding of Sharjah’s first library in 1925.”
The Ruler of Sharjah also announced the completion of the first phase of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, saying, “Today, I am pleased to share the completion of the first phase of the ‘Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia in Sciences, Literature, Arts, and Notable Figures.’ This work aims to document sciences, humanities, Arabic language studies, Islamic jurisprudence, and the biographies of scholars, poets, linguists, philosophers, rulers, and cultural figures throughout Arab and Islamic history.”
Detailing the first phase, he added, “Under the supervision of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, the team completed 44 volumes covering linguistic, literary, and religious sciences, including grammar, rhetoric, prosody, lexicography, phonetics, theology, Quranic studies, jurisprudence, and Islamic economics.”
Looking ahead, Sheikh Dr. Sultan outlined the next phases: “By November 2026, we will complete the second phase, focusing on humanities and notable figures in literature and scholarship. The third phase will conclude in November 2027, with the final phase wrapping up in November 2028, completing the largest scientific and cultural encyclopedia in the Arab world.”
He concluded, “Our goal is to connect the present generation with the nation’s heritage, offering scholars and readers a verified reference to learn and draw inspiration from.”
During the ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Sultan honoured Egyptian writer and playwright Mohamed Salmawy as the “Cultural Personality of the Year” for his contributions to literature, theatre, and Arab culture. He also recognised Dr. Ondřej Brank, winner of the prestigious “Tarjuman” award, for translating The Mission of Ibn Fadlan from Arabic to Czech. The award, valued at Dh 1.4 million, is the largest of its kind globally for translations of Arabic works.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan also signed copies of his latest work, “The Compendium of Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia, 1622–1810”, a 33-volume collection in Arabic and English documenting key historical events with 1,473 original archival documents, compiled over 40 years.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, highlighted that SIBF had been ranked the world’s number-one book fair for five consecutive years. “All these achievements reflect the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, whose dedication ensured the continuity of this fair, regardless of circumstances,” he said. Al Ameri noted that this year’s fair hosts over 2,500 publishers from 118 countries, including the largest African publishing presence outside Africa and extensive Asian and European participation.
In his remarks, Mohamed Salmawy expressed deep gratitude: “Sharjah has honoured me and all Arab intellectuals for decades by celebrating knowledge, establishing museums, and supporting arts and heritage. This fair is a renewed invitation to continue believing in culture, knowledge, and the power of the Arab mind.”
Guest of Honour Greece was represented by Jason Fotilas, the Greek Deputy Minister of Culture, who highlighted the long-standing cultural ties between Greece and the Arab world, stating, “Culture is the shortest path between hearts. It knows no borders or barriers of language or belief.”
Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the fair, visiting various pavilions, including those of Greece, the UAE Ministry of Culture, Sharjah Identity, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and leading universities and cultural institutions. He also visited the Qasimi Publications pavilion and the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, reviewing major projects and new releases.
