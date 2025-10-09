Revealed: Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 dates

Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d'Affaires for the Greek Embassy in the UAE, told Gulf News: "Honouring Greece’s literary and cultural legacy [as] the Guest of Honour at the 44th SIBF offers a unique opportunity to spotlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and its contributions to the Arab and global cultural landscapes. Greece’s programme will feature publications and historical documents reflecting its cultural legacy’s depth and information about prominent Greece figures in the literary and intellectual spheres.