Revealed: Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 dates

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie among writers expected at SIBF
Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has revealed the dates for the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025). It is scheduled to run at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 5 to16, under the theme ‘between you and a book ’ .
The popular event will gather a diverse assembly of local, Arab, and international publishers alongside distinguished authors, intellectuals, and creatives from various disciplines, who will deliberate critical literary, cultural, and intellectual topics, sharing their expertise and insights with a global audience.
The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair will welcome acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, organisers announced on Thursday during press conference.
The event will host 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries. This year’s fair will feature more than 1,200 activities led by 251 guests from 66 countries, including over 300 cultural events and 750 workshops for children and adults.
Adichie, author of Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, will join a line-up of international writers, including Italian physicist and author Carlo Rovelli, Irish novelist Paul Lynch, British psychologist Dr Julie Smith, American science communicator Armen Adamjan, Indian creator Prajakta Koli, British archaeologist David Wengrow, and Canadian thriller author Jennifer Hillier.
Among Arab and Emirati participants are historian and researcher Dr Hamad bin Seray, poet and filmmaker Nujoom Al Ghanem, Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, Egyptian author Mo Gawdat, Tunisian actor and director Dhafer L’Abidine, Lebanese writer Joumana Haddad, and Saudi writer Muhammad Reda Nasrallah.
This year’s fair introduces several new features, including the Poetry Pharmacy, Pop-Up Academy, and Podcast Station, alongside a series of multilingual poetry evenings featuring performances in eight languages.
The event will also host the fourth Thriller Festival from November 8 to 11, organised in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York. The event will feature international writers such as British author Araminta Hall, Icelandic crime novelist Ragnar Jonasson, and American screenwriter Matt Witten, known for House and Law & Order.
The fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, is one of the world’s largest book fairs, drawing millions of visitors and thousands of publishers each year
Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d'Affaires for the Greek Embassy in the UAE, told Gulf News: "Honouring Greece’s literary and cultural legacy [as] the Guest of Honour at the 44th SIBF offers a unique opportunity to spotlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and its contributions to the Arab and global cultural landscapes. Greece’s programme will feature publications and historical documents reflecting its cultural legacy’s depth and information about prominent Greece figures in the literary and intellectual spheres.
"To ensure a seamless experience for exhibition visitors, organisers have introduced a range of convenient transport and parking solutions. These include a marine transport service, additional parking spaces, and shuttle buses operating from various pick-up points across Dubai. The initiatives aim to provide smooth and efficient access to the exhibition for all attendees."
