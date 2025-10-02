Mark your calendars: The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair returns to Expo Centre this November

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, emphasised SIBF's vital role as a global platform that positions Arab culture at the heart of the international knowledge sphere. Commenting on the theme, she stated that 'Between You and a Book' underscores the continuous and reciprocal nature of the relationship, describing it as a journey where readers gain new knowledge and "uncover something new about themselves."