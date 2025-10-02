Mark your calendars: The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair returns to Expo Centre this November

SIBF 2025: Exploring the bond between readers and books
Dubai: The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is set to return for its 44th edition from November 5th to 16th, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah. The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced that the event will be held under the theme, 'Between You and a Book,' guiding a global dialogue on the profound connection between readers and the written word.
This year’s fair is expected to convene thousands of authors, renowned local and international publishers, translators, and visitors. It will serve as a platform for exploring the relationship with books through the insights of prominent thinkers and creative voices from around the world.
The official Guest of Honour, the Republic of Greece, will enrich the fair with a diverse program focused on "edutainment." The Greek offerings will include theatrical works, creative performances, interactive workshops, and book signings. The celebration honours Greece's legacy as the birthplace of Hellenic civilisation and its foundational contributions to science, philosophy, and the arts.
The Greek cultural program will feature displays of modern literary works, historical documents, and rare manuscripts, alongside panel discussions with key intellectual figures, all designed to foster stronger cultural ties and knowledge exchange.
The theme, "Between You and a Book," celebrates the profound symbolic link between the reader and the written word. It prompts reflection on the diverse motivations for reading; be they for academic knowledge, scientific study, personal enrichment, or pure entertainment. The fair highlights how books function as vehicles for exploration, allowing readers to journey to new realities, build confidence, expand their knowledge, and ignite imagination.
Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, emphasised SIBF's vital role as a global platform that positions Arab culture at the heart of the international knowledge sphere. Commenting on the theme, she stated that 'Between You and a Book' underscores the continuous and reciprocal nature of the relationship, describing it as a journey where readers gain new knowledge and "uncover something new about themselves."
She further noted that books serve as a vital bridge for communication between cultures, empowering societies toward "a more enlightened future." Sheikha Bodour concluded by stressing the fair's long-standing significance in promoting public awareness, advancing the creative industries, and fostering a knowledge-based economy through collaboration among writers, publishers, and intellectuals.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, affirmed that the 44th edition continues the cultural project envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
He noted that SIBF has profoundly shaped the cultural landscape of the UAE and the wider Arab world. Under Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's guidance, the fair has evolved from a seasonal event into a comprehensive knowledge industry, fostering networking and investment in books as both cultural and economic assets. This growth, he added, reinforces Sharjah and the UAE's status as a global beacon of knowledge, creativity, and innovation.
