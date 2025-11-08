GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Book Fair becomes a learning hub for students across the UAE

Young readers fill the halls with excitement, exploring books, culture, and creativity

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
2 MIN READ
The Sharjah Expo Centre transforms into a vibrant hub of books, ideas, and student curiosity as the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 opened under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. The fair features over 1,200 events, 250 authors and creatives from 66 countries, celebrating reading, culture, and creativity across generations.
The Sharjah Expo Centre transforms into a vibrant hub of books, ideas, and student curiosity as the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 opened under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. The fair features over 1,200 events, 250 authors and creatives from 66 countries, celebrating reading, culture, and creativity across generations.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/8
The love for reading comes alive as students explore books spanning science, art, and fiction.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/8
Students from across the UAE participate in engaging workshops and author meet-ups at the fair.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/8
Students browse through colourful book stalls at the Sharjah International Book Fair, exploring new worlds through the stories they find.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/8
Excited students flip through pages of their favourite titles as the fair buzzes with youthful enthusiasm.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/8
Students explore cultural pavilions featuring authors, illustrators, and stories from around the world.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/8
A joyful blend of learning and fun as students discover that every book opens a new adventure.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/8
Young readers enjoy interactive storytelling sessions, inspiring a lifelong passion for literature. Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/8
The love for reading comes alive as students explore books spanning science, art, and fiction. Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Book Fair 2025 opens its pages to the world

Sharjah Book Fair 2025 opens its pages to the world

2m read
Sheikh Sultan opens Sharjah International Book Fair

Sheikh Sultan opens Sharjah International Book Fair

3m read
The authority noted the possibility of traffic congestion on roads leading to the venue during the course of the fair.

SIBF: Sharjah Police warn of traffic near Expo Centre

1m read
Visitors throng the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Sharjah unveils 44-volume Arabic encyclopedia at SIBF

3m read