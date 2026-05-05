Major General bin Amer praises UAE Armed Forces’ role in security and stability
Sharjah: The 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, observed on May 6, stands as a defining milestone in the nation’s journey of unity, strength and stability, according to Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
In a statement marking the occasion, Major General bin Amer said the unification represented a historic moment when national determination brought together separate military entities under a single command. He described it as a decisive step that laid the foundations of a cohesive and integrated defence system, designed to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and protect its achievements.
He said the occasion reflects a broader national achievement that goes beyond military organisation, symbolising the UAE’s ability to unify vision and purpose in building a strong and resilient state.
Major General bin Amer praised the UAE Armed Forces for their enduring record of professionalism, discipline and dedication over the past five decades. He highlighted the commitment of their personnel, noting that their sacrifices and sense of duty have been central to preserving national security and supporting the country’s development and stability.
He added that the Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated high levels of readiness and efficiency, evolving into a model military institution that continues to uphold the highest standards of service and operational capability.
Marking the golden jubilee, he said the anniversary is both a moment of pride and an opportunity to renew commitment to further strengthening national unity and enhancing defence capabilities. He described the unification as the cornerstone of the UAE’s modern military structure and a key factor in building a professional force capable of meeting evolving challenges.
On behalf of Sharjah Police General Command, Major General bin Amer expressed deep appreciation for the men and women of the Armed Forces, commending their loyalty, sacrifice and dedication. He said they remain a vital pillar in protecting the nation, supporting its progress and ensuring its continued security and stability.
He concluded by wishing the UAE continued prosperity and strength, expressing confidence that the nation will remain a symbol of unity, resilience and progress, with its flag continuing to fly high in pride and honour.