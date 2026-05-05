Sheikh Mohammed: Under leadership of Mohamed bin Zayed, Armed Forces will remain impregnable fortress

Over the course of 50 years, the chapters of this national epic have continued under an ambitious vision, led by my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He has guided a comprehensive development journey that has encompassed all branches and sectors of the Armed Forces, stemming from a firm belief that possessing a power capable of deterrence is a strategic priority that must not be compromised. This has been achieved through investment in the human element, enhancing its scientific and practical capabilities, and equipping it with knowledge and expertise that make it a central pillar of the nation’s and citizens’ security. It also includes investment in achieving field superiority by acquiring the latest equipment and mastering the use of advanced technologies, granting our Armed Forces the upper hand against anyone who may attempt to undermine the nation’s security and stability.