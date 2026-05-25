Dubai Police, partners host inclusive Eid event for people of determination
Dubai : Dubai Police, represented by Hemaya Schools, the People of Determination Empowerment Council, and the Positive Spirit Council, in partnership with the Dubai Club for People of Determination, organised a special community celebration for the club’s students on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The event, held in a humanitarian and inclusive atmosphere, reflected values of solidarity, tolerance, and the ongoing commitment to enhancing quality of life and happiness across all segments of society, including people of determination.
The celebration witnessed strong participation from students, educators, and administrative staff, and featured a range of Eid-themed programmes and activities aimed at strengthening social bonds and promoting community integration. Students from Hemaya Schools for Girls delivered a series of performances showcasing their talents, adding a festive spirit to the occasion and receiving warm appreciation from attendees, particularly the students of determination.
Interactive art workshops, including drawing and colouring sessions conducted in collaboration with students from the club, further enriched the event. The activities created an engaging and supportive environment that fostered cooperation, encouraged positive interaction, and helped enhance the children’s artistic expression, self-confidence, and social skills.
The initiative forms part of Dubai Police’s wider community and humanitarian programmes designed to promote social solidarity, reinforce community responsibility, and spread joy during religious and national occasions that embody the values of compassion, togetherness, and human connection.