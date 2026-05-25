Eid clothing distributed under “You Made Me Happy” initiative
Dubai :As part of its annual “You Made Me Happy” initiative, the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, in collaboration with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, has distributed Eid clothing to children of female inmates in celebration of Eid Al Adha, bringing moments of joy and relief to families during the festive occasion.
The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing humanitarian approach aimed at supporting vulnerable groups and strengthening family bonds, particularly during religious and national occasions that carry deep social and emotional significance.
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The event was attended by Brigadier Salah Buassiba, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, along with his deputy Colonel Yousef Abdul Karim Juma, Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women’s Prison Department, Major Rashid Nasser, Head of the Child Protection Section at the General Department of Human Rights, as well as a number of officers and staff members.
Officials underlined that the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the psychological and social well-being of children of female inmates, while reinforcing values of compassion, solidarity, and community cohesion. It also aligns with Dubai Police’s wider rehabilitation strategy, which seeks to provide a supportive environment that helps female inmates reintegrate into society in a stable and positive manner.
Through “You Made Me Happy,” Dubai Police continues to highlight its humanitarian role beyond law enforcement, focusing on empathy-driven initiatives that leave a lasting positive impact on individuals and families, especially during festive seasons.