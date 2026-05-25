Dubai Eid initiative frees inmates in rental cases

RDC helps detainees reunite with families before Eid Al Adha
Dubai: In a humanitarian initiative launched ahead of Eid Al Adha, Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC), in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, has settled Dh3.5 million in rental-related liabilities to secure the release of 54 inmates and reunite them with their families for the holiday.
The initiative, titled “Eid Reunion” (Lammat Eid), was launched by the RDC’s “Yad Al Khair” Committee as part of efforts to support families affected by rental disputes and ease financial burdens during the festive season.
The programme focuses on resolving the financial obligations of detainees involved in rental-related cases, enabling them to return to their communities and celebrate Eid with their loved ones.
Officials said the initiative reflects Dubai’s humanitarian values and highlights the growing collaboration between judicial and charitable institutions to address the social impact of financial disputes.
“The ‘Eid Reunion’ initiative embodies the values of compassion and social solidarity that define Dubai’s community spirit,” the RDC said in a statement.
“It aims to provide practical solutions that restore stability to families and allow released individuals to reunite with their loved ones during Eid.”
The RDC added that the initiative forms part of its wider efforts to go beyond dispute resolution by supporting family cohesion and mitigating the social consequences of financial hardship.
Meanwhile, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment said the initiative aligns with its mission to create sustainable humanitarian impact and support underprivileged and financially distressed families across the UAE.
“Our humanitarian initiatives are focused on easing burdens on vulnerable families and strengthening social cohesion within the community,” the establishment said.
Authorities added that “Eid Reunion” continues an ongoing humanitarian approach dedicated to bringing comfort to families during religious occasions and creating meaningful moments of reunion ahead of Eid celebrations.