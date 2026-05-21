Dubai allocates relief fund for tenants in rental distress

Initiative reflects growing cooperation between Dubai’s judicial and charitable sectors
Dubai: Dubai’s efforts to support financially distressed tenants received a major boost after the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) secured an Dh1 million contribution from Dar Al Ber Society to help residents struggling with rental defaults and legal disputes.
The donation will be channelled through the RDC’s “Yad Al Khair” Committee, which provides financial assistance to eligible tenants facing hardship, as part of a broader initiative to reinforce social solidarity and family stability across the emirate.
The initiative reflects growing cooperation between Dubai’s judicial and charitable sectors to ease financial pressures on vulnerable residents through structured support programmes based on legal and humanitarian criteria. Beneficiaries are assessed according to their social circumstances, debt levels, income sources, payment history and supporting documentation.
Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, said the partnership highlighted the importance of collaboration between public institutions and charitable organisations in maintaining social cohesion.
“The Center places great importance on strengthening strategic partnerships with charitable and humanitarian organisations, based on our firm belief that integration between such institutions is a key pillar in supporting family and social stability in Dubai,” he said.
He added that the collaboration with Dar Al Ber Society aligned with the objectives of the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026,” which focuses on strengthening family stability and building a more cohesive society.
Hisham Al Hashemi, Board Member and Executive Vice President of Dar Al Ber Society, said the initiative formed part of the organisation’s broader strategy to expand community partnerships with government and judicial bodies.
“The cooperation with the Rental Disputes Center and the ‘Yad Al Khair’ Committee represents an advanced model of institutional integration, ensuring that assistance is delivered to rightful beneficiaries within transparent regulatory frameworks,” he said.
Al Hashemi added that Dar Al Ber Society remains committed to launching initiatives that enhance social stability while promoting the values of compassion, justice and shared responsibility.
Judge Abdulaziz Anouhi, Appeal Judge and President of the “Yad Al Khair” Committee, described the contribution as a significant step in expanding the committee’s humanitarian support efforts.
He said the funding would help widen assistance for tenants facing difficulties in meeting rental obligations while ensuring all support measures comply with approved legal procedures that protect the rights of all parties.