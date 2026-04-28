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Ask Gulf News: Ejari renewal fees: Is the landlord or tenant responsible for payment?

Ejari renewal: who pays, how much it costs and when you must update your registration

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Ask Gulf News: Ejari renewal fees: Is the landlord or tenant responsible for payment?
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Dubai: If you are renting a home in Dubai, renewing your Ejari registration is a key step every year when your tenancy contract is renewed. But a common question many residents have is simple: who actually pays for Ejari renewal - the tenant or the landlord?

What is Ejari?

Ejari is an official online registration system introduced by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to regulate and document all rental contracts in the emirate. Made mandatory in 2010, it formally records tenancy agreements and makes them legally recognised by government authorities.

Without Ejari, a tenancy contract is generally not recognised by government bodies in Dubai. It standardises rental agreements and creates a legally binding record between landlords and tenants, making it an essential part of the rental process, not an optional formality.

Who is responsible for Ejari registration and renewal?

Ejari is regulated by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and overseen by Real Estate Regulatory Agency. Under Dubai’s rental law - Law No. 26 of 2007 and amended by Law No. 33 of 2008:

  • The landlord is responsible for registering Ejari

  • The tenant is responsible for paying the Ejari fees, unless the contract states otherwise

This is based on Article 22 of Law No. 26 of 2007, which states that the tenant must pay all government fees and taxes related to using the property, unless agreed otherwise.

In practice, this means:

When does Ejari need to be renewed?

Ejari is not a one-time process. It must be renewed or updated in the following situations:

  • Annually, whenever the tenancy contract is renewed

  • When the rent amount changes

  • When the tenant's name changes

  • When any property details are updated

  • Any material change to the tenancy arrangement requires an updated Ejari - not just an annual renewal cycle.

Ejari renewal fees in Dubai

The cost of renewing Ejari depends on how you complete the process.

1. Online via DLD website or Dubai REST app

Using Dubai REST:

  • Dh100 – tenancy contract registration

  • Dh10 – knowledge fee

  • Dh10 – innovation fee

  • Dh55 – service partner fee

  • Dh2.75 – VAT on service fee

Total: Dh177.75

2. Through Real Estate Services Trustee Centres

If you visit an authorised centre:

  • Dh100 – tenancy contract registration

  • Dh10 – knowledge fee

  • Dh10 – innovation fee

  • Dh95 – service partner fee (+ VAT)

Total - Approximately Dh220

Related Topics:
Dubai rents

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