Ask Gulf News: Ejari renewal fees: Is the landlord or tenant responsible for payment?

Ejari renewal: who pays, how much it costs and when you must update your registration
Dubai: If you are renting a home in Dubai, renewing your Ejari registration is a key step every year when your tenancy contract is renewed. But a common question many residents have is simple: who actually pays for Ejari renewal - the tenant or the landlord?
Ejari is an official online registration system introduced by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to regulate and document all rental contracts in the emirate. Made mandatory in 2010, it formally records tenancy agreements and makes them legally recognised by government authorities.
Without Ejari, a tenancy contract is generally not recognised by government bodies in Dubai. It standardises rental agreements and creates a legally binding record between landlords and tenants, making it an essential part of the rental process, not an optional formality.
Ejari is regulated by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and overseen by Real Estate Regulatory Agency. Under Dubai’s rental law - Law No. 26 of 2007 and amended by Law No. 33 of 2008:
The landlord is responsible for registering Ejari
The tenant is responsible for paying the Ejari fees, unless the contract states otherwise
This is based on Article 22 of Law No. 26 of 2007, which states that the tenant must pay all government fees and taxes related to using the property, unless agreed otherwise.
In practice, this means:
The landlord must ensure the tenancy contract is registered in the Ejari system
The tenant usually handles the payment and often completes the renewal process
If both parties agree otherwise in the tenancy contract, that agreement takes priority
Ejari is not a one-time process. It must be renewed or updated in the following situations:
Annually, whenever the tenancy contract is renewed
When the rent amount changes
When the tenant's name changes
When any property details are updated
Any material change to the tenancy arrangement requires an updated Ejari - not just an annual renewal cycle.
The cost of renewing Ejari depends on how you complete the process.
1. Online via DLD website or Dubai REST app
Using Dubai REST:
Dh100 – tenancy contract registration
Dh10 – knowledge fee
Dh10 – innovation fee
Dh55 – service partner fee
Dh2.75 – VAT on service fee
Total: Dh177.75
2. Through Real Estate Services Trustee Centres
If you visit an authorised centre:
Dh100 – tenancy contract registration
Dh10 – knowledge fee
Dh10 – innovation fee
Dh95 – service partner fee (+ VAT)
Total - Approximately Dh220