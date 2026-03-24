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Ask Gulf News: How to get a vehicle damage certificate

Rain in UAE: Here’s how to get one in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: How to get a vehicle damage certificate
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Authorities have issued safety advisories nationwide, warning that vehicles parked in flood-prone areas may be at risk of damage. If your car has been affected, obtaining an official damage certificate is an important step for insurance claims and other administrative processes.

Here’s how to apply for a vehicle damage certificate in different emirates.

Dubai: Apply online through Dubai Police

Dubai Police allows motorists to apply for a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (TWIMC) certificate online through its website and smart app.

This certificate serves as official documentation confirming that your vehicle was damaged due to weather conditions.

How to apply

  1. Visit the Dubai Police website (dubaipolice.gov.ae) and select ‘Certificate Services’.

  2. Choose ‘TWIMC Certificate’ and click ‘Access Service’.

  3. Fill in the required details:

    • Emirates ID number

    • Certification type: Natural Disasters

    • Disaster type: Rain

    • Location of the incident (select on map)

    • Date of damage

    • Vehicle details (plate number, source, category, code)

    • Email address

    • “Required by” field: Motor insurance

    • Brief description of the damage

Upload images of the damaged vehicle (PDF, JPG, PNG, etc.). Pay the service fee and submit your request.

You will receive a transaction number via SMS and email to track your application.

Cost

  • Dh75 service fee

  • Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee
    Total: Dh95

Processing time

The certificate is typically issued within one to two working days and sent to your registered email.

Abu Dhabi: File an ‘unknown accident report’

In Abu Dhabi, motorists must obtain an ‘unknown accident report’ through Saaed.

How to apply

  • Visit the official website (saaed.ae), or

  • Download the Saaed app (available on iOS and Android)

This report is required to support motor insurance claims for weather-related vehicle damage.

Sharjah: Apply through Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police also offers an online TWIMC certificate service for vehicles damaged due to natural disasters.

Motorists can:

  • Apply through the Sharjah Police website (shjpolice.gov.ae) or smart app

  • Upload photos of the damaged vehicle

  • Receive the certificate, typically within one working day

The service is part of efforts to streamline procedures and reduce the need for in-person visits.

Why this certificate matters

Whether in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, these official documents:

  • Confirm that damage was caused by weather conditions

  • Are often required for insurance claims

  • Help avoid delays in processing compensation

With heavy rain and flooding risks across the UAE, applying for the certificate as soon as possible can help ensure a smoother claims process.

Related Topics:
Rain

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