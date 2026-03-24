Ask Gulf News: How to get a vehicle damage certificate

Rain in UAE: Here’s how to get one in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
Dubai: Unstable weather continues to affect the UAE, with rain, strong winds and thick cloud cover expected to persist until Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Authorities have issued safety advisories nationwide, warning that vehicles parked in flood-prone areas may be at risk of damage. If your car has been affected, obtaining an official damage certificate is an important step for insurance claims and other administrative processes.
Here’s how to apply for a vehicle damage certificate in different emirates.
Dubai Police allows motorists to apply for a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (TWIMC) certificate online through its website and smart app.
This certificate serves as official documentation confirming that your vehicle was damaged due to weather conditions.
How to apply
Visit the Dubai Police website (dubaipolice.gov.ae) and select ‘Certificate Services’.
Choose ‘TWIMC Certificate’ and click ‘Access Service’.
Fill in the required details:
Emirates ID number
Certification type: Natural Disasters
Disaster type: Rain
Location of the incident (select on map)
Date of damage
Vehicle details (plate number, source, category, code)
Email address
“Required by” field: Motor insurance
Brief description of the damage
Upload images of the damaged vehicle (PDF, JPG, PNG, etc.). Pay the service fee and submit your request.
You will receive a transaction number via SMS and email to track your application.
Cost
Dh75 service fee
Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee
Total: Dh95
Processing time
The certificate is typically issued within one to two working days and sent to your registered email.
In Abu Dhabi, motorists must obtain an ‘unknown accident report’ through Saaed.
How to apply
Visit the official website (saaed.ae), or
Download the Saaed app (available on iOS and Android)
This report is required to support motor insurance claims for weather-related vehicle damage.
Sharjah Police also offers an online TWIMC certificate service for vehicles damaged due to natural disasters.
Motorists can:
Apply through the Sharjah Police website (shjpolice.gov.ae) or smart app
Upload photos of the damaged vehicle
Receive the certificate, typically within one working day
The service is part of efforts to streamline procedures and reduce the need for in-person visits.
Why this certificate matters
Whether in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, these official documents:
Confirm that damage was caused by weather conditions
Are often required for insurance claims
Help avoid delays in processing compensation
With heavy rain and flooding risks across the UAE, applying for the certificate as soon as possible can help ensure a smoother claims process.