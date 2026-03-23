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Rain alert: Dubai drivers urged to follow safety rules

RTA highlights risks of skidding, poor visibility and water accumulation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Motorists are advised to slow down, keep distance and avoid waterlogged roads.
Motorists are advised to slow down, keep distance and avoid waterlogged roads.
Salamatt Husain/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to strictly follow safety guidelines while driving in rainy conditions, stressing the importance of cautious driving practices to protect road users and maintain traffic safety during the current spell of unstable weather.

The authority said preparation should begin before setting out by ensuring vehicles are roadworthy, including checking brakes, tyres and headlights, verifying windshield washer fluid levels, and confirming that wipers are functioning properly. Drivers were also advised to ensure windows and mirrors are clean to maintain clear visibility.

RTA emphasised the importance of maintaining safe distances between vehicles, adhering to speed limits and reducing speed gradually when necessary. It warned against sudden overtaking or abrupt manoeuvres, noting that wet roads reduce braking efficiency and significantly increase the risk of skidding.

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Motorists were advised to comply with traffic signals, avoid accelerating quickly when traffic lights turn green and pay close attention to warning signs, particularly near tunnels and areas prone to water accumulation.

The authority also advised the use of headlights and fog lights when visibility is reduced, while cautioning against the use of high beams due to glare in rainy or foggy conditions. Hazard warning lights, it said, should only be used in genuine emergencies.

Drivers were further encouraged to allow extra travel time, remain patient, and avoid waterlogged areas or cross them only with extreme caution due to the difficulty of judging water depth and the risk of vehicles being swept away even in relatively shallow water. Alternative routes should be considered where necessary.

RTA also warned against stopping on roads or near traffic lanes and urged extra vigilance at intersections where oil residues mixed with rainwater may increase the risk of slipping. Drivers were advised to remain in their lanes inside tunnels during low visibility or water accumulation and to test brakes carefully at low speed after passing through wet areas where safe to do so.

Integrated operational system activated

Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality confirmed that its integrated operational system has been activated around the clock to respond to water accumulation and weather-related incidents across the emirate.

More than 2,800 engineers, supervisors and field workers, supported by technical and administrative teams, have been deployed to monitor reports and respond to emergencies, with priority given to main roads and previously affected locations.

The municipality said its response system includes 276 fixed pumps, 37 mobile pumps, 220 tankers, 290 heavy vehicles and 126 light vehicles, forming part of a comprehensive rainwater drainage strategy aimed at strengthening infrastructure capacity and reducing flooding risks.

Authorities said continuous maintenance and cleaning of drainage networks and collection basins are being carried out to increase system capacity and limit water pooling.

Dubai Municipality also urged the public to follow official safety guidance and report emergencies through its smart application, by calling 800900, or through its “Fares” WhatsApp service to ensure rapid response.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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