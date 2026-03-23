1,200 personnel and heavy equipment deployed to tackle expected downpour
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has ramped up preparations to tackle anticipated weather conditions, including expected rainfall, activating a comprehensive emergency response plan to ensure swift action across the emirate.
The Higher Committee for Rain Emergencies, along with its field teams, has put in place proactive measures designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure rapid response to any incidents in all parts of the city.
Authorities said a fully integrated workforce of 1,200 personnel — including engineers, technicians, inspectors and support staff — has been deployed to operate under a unified system. The teams are equipped to manage the situation with high levels of professionalism and efficiency.
As part of its readiness drive, the municipality has also mobilised a large fleet of equipment, including 180 water tankers and 140 high-capacity pumps to handle water accumulation. In addition, six advanced dam vehicles have been deployed, alongside 20 recovery vehicles to tow stalled cars from roads.
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To support drainage operations, 67 water collection basins have been set up to store water immediately after it is pumped from streets and main roads.
The municipality also announced that its call centre has been placed on high alert. Residents can report issues or submit observations by calling 993, with teams on standby to respond promptly.