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Sharjah steps up rain readiness with emergency plan

1,200 personnel and heavy equipment deployed to tackle expected downpour

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Authorities have mobilised workforce and equipment to manage flooding risks.
Authorities have mobilised workforce and equipment to manage flooding risks.

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has ramped up preparations to tackle anticipated weather conditions, including expected rainfall, activating a comprehensive emergency response plan to ensure swift action across the emirate.

The Higher Committee for Rain Emergencies, along with its field teams, has put in place proactive measures designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure rapid response to any incidents in all parts of the city.

 Authorities said a fully integrated workforce of 1,200 personnel — including engineers, technicians, inspectors and support staff — has been deployed to operate under a unified system. The teams are equipped to manage the situation with high levels of professionalism and efficiency.

As part of its readiness drive, the municipality has also mobilised a large fleet of equipment, including 180 water tankers and 140 high-capacity pumps to handle water accumulation. In addition, six advanced dam vehicles have been deployed, alongside 20 recovery vehicles to tow stalled cars from roads.

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 To support drainage operations, 67 water collection basins have been set up to store water immediately after it is pumped from streets and main roads.

The municipality also announced that its call centre has been placed on high alert. Residents can report issues or submit observations by calling 993, with teams on standby to respond promptly.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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