Heavy rains in UAE: Live weather, traffic updates and safety advisories

Residents are urged to brace for unstable weather in the UAE this week, with varying rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and a noticeable drop in temperatures across several regions. Authorities advise the public to stay updated on current conditions and follow official safety guidance. They emphasise the importance of relying only on verified sources for weather updates to ensure safety during this period of unsettled conditions. Follow the latest updates, weather alerts, and advisories to stay safe.

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