Heavy rains in UAE: Live weather, traffic updates and safety advisories

Stay safe: Follow the latest updates on unstable weather and alerts in UAE
Highlights
Sharjah City Municipality has confirmed its full preparedness to manage the forecasted rainfall and ensure a swift response to any weather-related emergencies. The High Committee for Rain Emergencies and its field committees have implemented proactive plans to maintain efficiency and rapid intervention across the city. An integrated team of 1,200 staff, including engineers, technicians, supervisors, and support personnel, has been mobilised.
The municipality has also deployed 180 tanks, 140 high-capacity pumps, six advanced dam vehicles, and 20 recovery machines for stranded vehicles. Additionally, 67 water-collection ponds have been created to swiftly remove water from streets and roads. Residents are encouraged to report issues through the municipality call center on 993, which has been fully activated to receive feedback and coordinate emergency responses in real time.
The UAE Ministry of Interior has reassured residents that the thunder and other sounds accompanying the current weather are normal and expected.
Authorities emphasise that in the event of any threat, warnings and instructions will be issued immediately through the National Early Warning System to ensure public safety.
The Ministry urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours. Officials reiterated that your safety remains the top priority.
Abu Dhabi Police has urged delivery motorcycle riders to avoid trips during fluctuating weather conditions, warning that rain and unstable road surfaces significantly increase accident risks.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate said the advisory forms part of its “Smart Road Security” strategic initiative, which aims to improve road safety through early alerts and awareness campaigns targeting delivery riders. Delivery riders were also urged to drive cautiously once weather conditions stabilise.
Police advised riders to follow traffic rules, stay in designated lanes, avoid using mobile phones while riding, wear protective gear, ensure motorcycle lights are functioning, carry out regular maintenance, avoid restricted areas and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded motorists to take key safety steps before and during driving in rainy conditions. Residents are advised to check their vehicle's readiness before setting off, monitor their speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and follow all traffic rules throughout their journey.
Dubai Police have reminded residents that if their vehicle sustains damage due to the ongoing weather conditions, they can apply for a 'To Whom It May Concern' certificate directly through the Services section of the official Dubai Police app.
Motorists in Abu Dhabi are urged to exercise caution due to rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Authorities stress the importance of safe driving during wet and slippery conditions.
The speed reduction system has been activated to 100 km/h on key roads:
Al Ain Road (Al Khatim – Al Saad)
Salama Bint Butti Street (Zayed City – Liwa)
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. Road (Al Nouf – Gareen Al Aish)
Al Ain road ( Al saad - Al Salamat )
Drivers are reminded to adjust their speed to road conditions, maintain safe distances, and drive carefully to prevent accidents during unstable weather.
The NCM advised the public to follow key safety measures during the current weather conditions:
Avoid open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder
Take extra precautions while driving in rain and reduced visibility
Stay away from flood-prone areas and waters
Be cautious of sudden downdraft winds that may move loose objects
Authorities also urged residents to rely on official updates and avoid spreading rumours, as weather conditions continue to evolve.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence urged residents to stay alert during the rainfall and avoid areas where water may accumulate.
Authorities warned against approaching low-lying zones susceptible to flash floods, stressing the importance of vigilance during changing weather conditions.
Thunder, lightning and steady rainfall swept across Abu Dhabi on Monday, as unstable weather conditions brought much-needed rain to parts of the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to remain cautious on the roads, advising them to adhere to variable speed limits displayed on electronic signs and gantries.
Unsettled weather conditions often lead to heavier traffic, resulting in longer commutes and delays for employees travelling to and from work.
In these situations, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has clarified that private sector employees may, under specific conditions, have their commute time counted as part of official working hours. Find out when private sector employees can include their commute as official working hours
The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security and NCEMA, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and other key authorities, have reviewed national preparedness and strengthened measures to respond to weather-related challenges.
Authorities are continuously monitoring weather developments, sharing preventive guidance and safety updates through official channels. Public safety and the protection of lives and property remain the top priority, while businesses and institutions are activating continuity plans as needed.
Residents in Dubai are urged to stay vigilant during ongoing heavy rainfall and unstable weather. In case of emergencies or urgent assistance, the following services are available:
Dubai Civil Defense: 997
Dubai Ambulance: 998
Dubai Police: 999
DEWA (Electricity & Water): 991
RTA (Roads & Transport Authority): 800 9090
Dubai Municipality: 800 900
Dubai Health: 80060
Authorities advise the public to contact these services only when necessary and continue following official weather updates and safety guidance.
With unstable weather and heavy rainfall affecting parts of the UAE, authorities have issued guidance for motorists to stay safe on wet roads.
Before you drive:
Check brakes, tyres, headlights, windshield wipers, and washer fluid
Ensure windows and mirrors are clean
Plan extra travel time, as rain can slow traffic
On the road:
Reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead
Avoid overtaking; wet roads increase the risk of slipping
Follow traffic signs and accelerate gradually at traffic lights
Turn on headlights and use fog lights in low visibility; avoid high beams in fog
Use hazard lights only in emergencies
In risky conditions:
Avoid flooded streets and never underestimate water depth
Exercise caution at intersections, where water mixes with oil creating slippery surfaces
Stay in your lane in tunnels; poor lighting can reduce visibility
After passing through deep water, test brakes at low speed
General advice:
Drive patiently and carefully
Avoid stopping on the road or near lane markings
Always watch for emergency signs and adjust driving accordingly
Authorities stress that following these precautions can help prevent accidents and ensure safety during the ongoing period of unstable weather.
Authorities have issued strict penalties to ensure public safety during periods of heavy rain and unstable weather:
Entering valleys during active water flow: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days
Obstructing emergency responders during severe weather: Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment
Gathering near flood-prone areas, dams, or valleys during heavy rain: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
Officials urge the public to prioritise safety, follow official guidance, and stay alert throughout the forecasted weather.
Stay informed through official weather channels.
Drive only if necessary and maintain vigilance at all times.
Use low-beam headlights in reduced visibility.
Keep away from electrical lines, open areas, and trees during rainfall.
Follow instructions from government authorities and emergency services.
Do not enter valleys or flood channels during active water flow.
Do not drive into flooded roads or areas of accumulated rainwater.
Avoid distractions while driving, including mobile phones and filming.
Do not obstruct emergency responders during severe weather incidents.
Do not rely on unofficial sources or rumours for updates.
Tip: Your safety is the top priority—rely only on official sources and follow guidance during this period of unstable weather.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast for the week, warning residents to remain cautious amid ongoing unstable weather.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Rainfall will continue on Tuesday, initially affecting northern, eastern, and southern areas before spreading at night to western regions, coastal areas, and islands. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, with scattered showers during the day becoming more concentrated over eastern areas and Al Ain by night before easing later.
Thursday and Friday: On Thursday, rain chances may weaken in the morning but could redevelop in the afternoon over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain, extending overnight to coastal and western areas. By Friday, showers are expected to start over coastal areas and islands before gradually spreading across the country.
Heavy rainfall and safety warnings: Some convective clouds may bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder, strong winds, and possible hail. This could lead to runoff in valleys and low-lying areas. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone areas.
End-of-week outlook: Unstable conditions are expected to gradually ease, though intermittent rainfall may continue in some regions depending on cloud development.
Weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainfall across different parts of the country, particularly during the daytime. Rain is forecast to extend at night towards northern and eastern areas, as well as Al Ain.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh to strong with cloud activity, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand that may reduce horizontal visibility.
Temperatures are forecast as follows:
Coastal areas: 24°C – 27°C
Inland areas: 23°C – 28°C
Mountainous regions: 17°C – 21°C, with cooler night-time conditions
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity.
Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE are experiencing rain and low visibility as part of an ongoing spell of unstable weather. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), these conditions are caused by cloud formations linked to unstable atmospheric activity, bringing rainfall to scattered areas and strong winds in some locations. Authorities have urged residents to follow official safety guidance and rely only on verified weather reports, avoiding the spread of rumours. The NCM also advised the public to continue monitoring forecasts, as unstable weather is expected to persist over the coming days.